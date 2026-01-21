Final Score Picks and Predictions For Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Atlanta Hawks are back on a losing streak.

Just when it looked like the Hawks were starting to piece things together with wins over the Pelicans, Nuggets, and Warriors, Atlanta has put together four of its worst performances of the season all in a row. They had a defensive disaster against the Lakers, the offense went cold in the fourth quarter of a loss to Portland, they were blown out by the Celtics, and then they missed their first 22 three pointers in a close loss to the Bucks. Can the Hawks find a way to snap their streak tonight?

It won't be easy. The Grizzlies have some injury issues of their own, with Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr, and Ty Jerome are all out, while Santi Aldama is questionable. The good news for Memphis is that they looked like a really good team in their out of the country matchup with the Orlando Magic and while trade rumors surround star point guard Ja Morant, he looked like his old self in that win over the Magic.

The Hawks have not been able to put a complete performance together on this losing streak, with them being really poor on either defense or offense. Memphis is not unbeatable by any means and this would be a great chance for the Hawks to get back on track and get a win.

Who wins?

Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) celebrates a three point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Defensively, the Hawks played a really solid game on Monday against the Bucks. The problem was their first half offense, which only scored 38 total points in the loss. In the second half, Atlanta shot 53% from the field and 55% from three and outscored the Bucks 72-58 in the second half. With a better first half, the Hawks win that game.

The Grizzlies do not possess one of the elite offenses in the league and if the Hawks can carry over their defensive effort from Monday, they should have some success.

Can Atlanta find a way to have a productive offense today against the Grizzlies? Memphis is not one of the elite defenses in the NBA, but they have Jaren Jackson Jr and talented defensive wings to help slow the Hawks scoring of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, and CJ McCollum.

What can the Hawks get from their starting SF? Quin Snyder made a change in the lineup in Monday's game by putting Corey Kispert in the starting five instead of Vit Krejci, but the Hawks still could not get enough production from either player, as they were a combined 0-9 from three. Both Kispert and McCollum have struggled shooting from three since being brought over from Washington, but I expect that to even out as both have been really sharp from deep over the course of their careers and this season with the Wizards.

It is tough to pick the Hawks right now given how they have played over the past few games, but I think they start better on offense and continue their defensive success from the last game to get a win.

Final Score: Hawks 114, Grizzlies 109

More Atlanta Hawks News: