Takeaways and Player Grades: Atlanta Suffers Close Loss Against Indiana

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks took on a struggling Indiana Pacers team that has been playing really tough as of late. Last week, the Hawks nearly lost to the Pacers after a slow start but eventually came back to win.

1. Defense continues to be a problem

Hawks down 80-73 at the half in Indiana.



2nd-most points allowed in a first half all season for Atlanta.



Pacers shot 58% from the field, 11-20 from three, and 13-15 at the line in the half.



21 points, 7 assists for Jalen Johnson. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 1, 2026

The first half was a strong indication of how the Hawks have played this season, as they allowed 80 points and 11 three-pointers by halftime, the second-most points and three-pointers allowed in the first half by Atlanta this season. For the game, the Pacers would get 18 points off turnovers and shoot 54% from the field and 47% from three-point range, while scoring 129 points.

2. Turnovers and sloppy play in the second half

Well, the Hawks were given a chance... and immediately turned the ball over.



Jalen Johnson throws it away on the inbounds pass and Atlanta has to foul. https://t.co/Qst6L8uLgt — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 1, 2026

While things didn't go well in the first half, the Hawks continued on a rough path, shooting just 37% from the field and remaining in a back-and-forth battle. On the last play of the game, the Hawks would get another chance to tie the game, but would ultimately turn the ball over on a costly play and lose embarrassingly.

3. Bench play was costly

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks center Christian Koloko (35) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While the Hawks had things going for them offensively tonight, it wasn't the same on the defensive end, and their bench play was very bad. Every player who played off the bench had a plus/minus of at least -6, if not worse, as they couldn't score at all, making it difficult to close out the game in the fourth.

Player Grades

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jalen Johnson: A

Stats: 33 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals

While Johnson had a costly turnover to end the game, there is no denying that his performance was more than impactful for Atlanta and was the main reason they had a chance to win. Johnson's triple-double was another indication of how dominant he's been this season and how much he deserves to be an All-Star.

Dyson Daniels: B-

Stats: eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals

Daniels played more on the offensive end tonight, which is always a plus for the Hawks, and he also made some plays defensively.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: B

Stats: 21 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block

Alexander-Walker played a well-rounded game and made a significant impact in the second half, scoring 15 points and making clutch stops late to keep the Hawks close.

Corey Kispert: B

Stats: 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist

While much is not expected from Kispert defensively, he was impactful and very efficient offensively tonight.

CJ McCollum: B

Stats: 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal

While this game wasn't a crazy performance, McCollum showed a great deal of scoring in the second half, scoring 12 points, but it proved not to be enough despite some clutch play in the fourth quarter.

