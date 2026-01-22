Takeaways and Player Grades: Hawks End Four-Game Losing Streak With Dramatic Win Over the Grizzlies

Whew that was a close one.

The Hawks came into the night on a four-game losing streak, but they were able to take down the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite starting center Onyeka Okongwu fouling out of the game and Grizzlies PG Ja Morant nearly hitting a buzzer beater, the Hawks managed to survive.

Let's dive into the takeaways.

1. Three Point Shooting Bounced Back

The Hawks could not have short worse to start the game on Monday against the Bucks, going 0-21 at the beginning of the game. Tonight, the Hawks were not only much better to start, but they were able to maintain it throughout the game.

The Hawks were 20-45 from three point range tonight and got big nights from Onyeka Okongwu and Luke Kennard, who hit four triples each.

While they might not always hit them, you can bet that the Hawks are always going to get up their fair share of attempts. They had a good night from three and that was one of the main catalysts in the win.

2. Starting Backcourt struggles

It was not the best night for the Hawks backcourt.

After an incredible second half against the Bucks, it did not carry over for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who finished the night 3-11 from the field and 2-9 from three.

It was not any better from Dyson Daniels.

Daniels is not known as an offensive savant, but he struggled mightily tonight. He finished the night 1-9 from the field, missing several shots at the rim, including having a breakaway transition bucket blocked from behind by Ja Morant. It should be encouraging that the Hawks' two starting guards can struggle like this and they still win, but they will need more out of them if they are going to save their season.

3. Solid debut for Christian Koloko

After signing a two-way deal with the Hawks recently, Christian Koloko was able to make his Hawks debut tonight.

He only saw 11:23 of game action (including having to close since Okongwu fouled out), but he was solid around the rim and on defense. If Kristaps Porzingis continues to miss time, Koloko could see more action for the Hawks at the backup center spot.

Player Grades

Jalen Johnson- A

Stats: 32 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assits

A second straight game for Johnson where he dominated. Johnson had initially struggled after the Trae Young trade, but he was awesome tonight and this is the version of him that the Hawks need.

Luke Kennard- B+

Stats: 18 points (4-5 from three), 4 rebounds, and 2 assists

Kennard was great off the bench tonight from the Hawks, despite being quiet in the second half. He had 16 points in the first half on 4-4 shooting from three. The Hawks needed a bounce back from behind the arc and Kennard led the way.

CJ McCollum- B-

Stats: 15 points, 6 assists, and 3-7 from three

McCollum had some rough possessions against Milwaukee on Monday, but was much better tonight. He made some clutch plays, including a three-point shot to put the Hawks ahead 122-118. He also had a big steal from Cedric Coward in the final minutes. He is still figuring out his role with the team, but this was a decent night for him.

Dyson Daniels- D

Stats: 3 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists

Daniels impact is mostly on the defensive end, but he struggled mightily with his shot tonight.

Onyeka Okongwu- C+

Stats: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assists, 7 turnovers

Okongwu was up and down tonight. He was huge from behind the three-point line, but foul trouble and seven turnovers keep this from being a higher grade.

