Predicting the Atlanta Hawks Next Roster Move After Waiving Devin Carter

The Atlanta Hawks had been rostering 17 players for the past couple of months since they made a three-team trade for Luguentz Dort and Ryan Nembhard, and while you can have up to 21 players on your roster through the offseason, the regular season limit is 15. That meant that the Hawks still had some work to do when it came to trimming down their roster, and they made their first move towards solving that problem yesterday when they decided to waive guard Devin Carter, who they acquired from the Sacramento Kings earlier this offseason in a deal that also saw Atlanta get a second-round pick.

There is still work to do, though after waiving Carter and with training camp just a couple of weeks away, it be best for Onsi Saleh and this front office to have things cleared up and have the team that he wants for the upcoming season.

But what move is that?

Next Hawks Move

Mar 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) shoots outside against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I had written several times over the past couple of months that the most likely candidates to be moved by the Hawks would be Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard, Mouhamed Gueye, or Carter. Carter was the first player to be moved, and I would be willing to be that the next player to be traded or waived will be one of those four.

I have said before and I will say again that I think the Hawks would ideally like to move Kispert or Hield. They are both overpaid and not likely to have a spot in the rotation this season. The problem is that they are not valued around the NBA as players or as contracts. The Hawks may have to move draft capital to get off one or both of those players and that might be something that Saleh and the front office don't want to do.

With Carter being one of the players that were waived, it makes me wonder if Atlanta would like to keep Nembhard to have some guard depth this season. He has his limitations because of his size, but he showed really strong passing ability and would be a nice third option at point guard who could be the backup in case of injury to either CJ McCollum or Kingston Flemings or in case Flemings is not ready as a rookie.

Which brings us to Gueye.

Gueye has been a nice success story for the Hawks since being selected as a second-round pick three years ago and is a really good defensive talent as a power forward. He still has plenty to improve when it comes to offensive skill, but Gueye is one of the Hawks better defenders.

But he has some things going against him. He is on an expiring contract of $2.4 million, which is non-guaranteed. Not only that, but he suffered a foot injury earlier this summer that is going to cause him to miss training camp and the preseason, potentially the start of the season. Atlanta has spent two consecutive first-round picks on power forwards and could roll with Asa Newell or Zuby Ejiofor at that position this season. Gueye is currently better than both of them, but not so much so that they can't afford to lose him.

Waiving Gueye would move the Hawks to a little over $6 million away from the luxury tax.

I think it makes sense to have Nembhard as a deep bench guard and to waive Gueye because of all these dynamics, though I think Gueye is the better player of the four. Maybe Saleh and the front office can pull off a trade that sends Kispert or Hield out, but if not, I think Gueye could be the odd man out.

We will just have to wait and see.