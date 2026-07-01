Live Tracking Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart After Every Free Agent Signing

The Atlanta Hawks have not been a flashy team through the first part of this free agency period, but they have made nice moves around the margins and prioritized retaining their own players. After the Hawks went 20-6 after the All-Star Break and rose to 6th in the Eastern Conference, it looks like we are going to get a chance to see if this group can build on that with more time together.

So far this offseason, Atlanta has:

Atlanta also declined Jonathan Kuminga's $24.3 million team option for next season, making him a free agent.

That is a pretty busy offseason that is going to go unnoticed by the average fan, but Atlanta should stiil be in contention for a playoff spot.

Let's take a peek at their projected depth chart.

PG

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Houston guard Kingston Flemings after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: CJ McCollum

Reserves: Kingston Flemings and Devin Carter

McCollum is going to be the starter for this Hawks team again this season and Atlanta was a really excellent team once he was inserted into the starting lineup. He is going to be the steady, veteran hand this team needs and is going to provide a scoring punch as well as being a regular ball-handler.

I think that Flemings is going to get every shot to be the main backup point guard on this team, taking over for Gabe Vincent as the main backup guard. As a rookie, I would say to keep expectations low, even with the No. 8 overall pick, but Flemings skillset has a chance to be a really nice fit with the Hawks roster.

What can the Hawks get out of Carter? He battled injuries during his time in Sacramento, but the former lottery pick is already a strong defender and that is something Atlanta values on the perimeter. Can he make enough strides on offense to be a part of this rotation? I would say that right now, Carter will take over for Keaton Wallace on the end of the roster.

SG

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Reserves: Aaron Wiggins and Buddy Hield

Alexander-Walker is the reigning Most Improved Player in the NBA and is looking to build off his best season in the NBA. Alexander-Walker became an excellent scorer for Atlanta and remained a high-level perimeter defender, even with more offensive responsibility. Can he find ways to improve his game next season?

Wiggins is going to play a nice role for the Hawks off the bench after he was acquired by Atlanta from Oklahoma City. He will give the Hawks a two-way option who is a very good shooter off the bench.

It felt like an inevitability that Atlanta was going to waive Buddy Hield and save some salary cap space, but the Hawks front office guaranteed his money for the season. Hield did not play much at all after being acquired from Golden State, which is why it is so surprising that he is still on the roster. He could still be moved, but for now, Hield is an Atlanta Hawk.

SF

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) as he drives to the basket during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Imagesf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Dyson Daniels

Reserves: Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert

Daniels remains one of the NBA's most elite perimeter defenders, but will be looking to grow his offensive game this season to make the Hawks an even bigger threat in the Eastern Conference. He has made strides as a passer, is a very good rebounder, but needs to improve the shooting and aggressiveness in terms of getting to the rim.

The depth of this position is going to be something to watch. Kispert was exposed time and again on defense and fell out of the rotation by the end of the year, as did former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Can either of these guys be more consistent pieces off the bench? They are both trade candidates this offseason and even into the season.

Power Forward

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Jalen Johnson

Reserves: Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell, and Zuby Ejiofor

Johnson had the best season of his career in 2025-2026, culminating in an All-NBA selection and his first appearance in the NBA All-Star game. He was fifth in the league in assists and is a monster transition player. The playoffs exposed his need to improve his game as a halfcourt player and scorer, but Johnson is the Hawks centerpiece right now.

Gueye has a very good defensive skillset, but this could be a big opportunity for Newell to make his case to get more minutes in the rotation this season. He flashed at times last season, but needs to make big strides on defense, which is where Gueye has the advantage.

Barring injuries, I would expect Ejiofor to spend a lot of time in College Park in the G-League this season.

C

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Onyeka Okongwu

Reserves: Jock Landale, Henri Veesaar, and Ejiofor

The Hawks got more clarity on their center position yesterday when it was reported that Landale was coming back to the Hawks on a one-year deal.

Onyeka Okongwu is going to be the starter again in Atlanta and is coming off his career best season and he really developed a reliable three-point shot. Okongwu and Landale worked well together over the final stretch of the season, but if either were to get injured, things could get dicey with two rookies behind them.