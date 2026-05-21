Report: Atlanta Hawks deny Philadelphia 76ers Permission to Interview GM Onsi Saleh

Since moving on from former executive Daryl Morey, there had been a lot of speculation about the Philadelphia 76ers pursuing Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh. Former Warriors executive Bob Myers is leading the search in Philadelphia and he hired Saleh to work in Golden State when Myers was running the Warriors. Given the connection, it made sense that the 76ers would try and pursue Saleh, who just finished second in the executive of the year voting behind Celtics president Brad Stevens.

However, since Saleh is under contract with the Hawks, the 76ers would need permission to interview and pursue Saleh and not surprisingly, Atlanta has denied them that, according to Tony Jones at The Athletic:

"Myers attempted to interview Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh, according to league sources. But the Hawks, last Thursday, denied the Sixers permission for the interview."

This should not be surprising to anyone. Saleh had a great offseason and trade deadline for the Hawks and has this team moving in the right direction.

Last offseason, Saleh made the top free agent signing of the offseason when he signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker away from Minnesota. What did Alexander-Walker do? He became the second consecutive Hawk to win the NBA's Most Improved Award, the first time that has ever happened.

The former Wolves guard averaged career highs in points per game (20.8), rebounds per game (3.4), assists per game (3.7), and steals per game (1.31), while tallying career highs in field goal percentage (.459%), three-point field goal percentage (.399%), and free throw percentage (.902%) this past season. He appeared in 78 games, making 71 starts, with the Hawks owning a 42-29 record in games in which he started.

While the Kristaps Porzingis trade did not work out as well as Atlanta had hoped, it showed that Saleh was willing to take calculated risks for the franchise and Atlanta was able to get off the negative value of Terance Mann's contract.

His biggest move of the offseason came in the 2025 NBA Draft when he traded down from 13 to 23 and acquired the New Orleans Pelicans unprotected 1st round pick in 2026 that was the most favorable of the Pelicans and Bucks selections. The pick ended up 8th and Atlanta is going to have an array of options at that spot, as well as No. 23.

During the season, Saleh made the choice to send franchise star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum, he moved Porzingis to Golden State for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, traded Luke Kennard for Gabe Vincent, and sent cash considerations for Jock Landale. The Hawks responded by finishing the year 20-6 after the All-Star Break and made the NBA Playoffs.

Saleh has a busy offseason ahead of him in Atlanta. He will have to decide what to do with the Hawks pair of first round picks, whether or not they bring McCollum, Kuminga, or Landale back, and if the Hawks should pursue any trades to shake up the roster and push them closer to contention.

He has proven to be one of the sharpest minds in basketball already and has the Hawks on a path towards winning.