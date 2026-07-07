Report: Lakers hoping to land Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks not actively discussing reunion

It was a bit of a surprise (but not a shock) when the Atlanta Hawks declined the $24.3 million team option for Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga was acquired at the trade deadline, along with Buddy Hield, in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. Kuminga was a vital part of the Hawks' rotation, becoming the best player on Atlanta's bench and having solid performances in the postseason. In fact, Kuminga's two best performances in the playoffs led to the Hawks beating the Knicks twice.

The Hawks were reportedly actively shopping Kuminga ahead of the NBA Draft, and they took the decision about his team option all the way to the deadline before declining it and making him an unrestricted free agent.

Kuminga is arguably the top free agent available that is not named LeBron James and while he is not a perfect fit everywhere, he showed in Atlanta that he has plenty of talent and may even have more to unlock in his game.

With Kuminga being a free agent, he is free to sign wherever he chooses, including re-signing with Atlanta. Early reports stated that the Kings, Cavaliers, and Bucks were all interested in Kuminga and then the Lakers emerged as a possible option for their remade team around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

A report today from ESPN's Anthony Slater states that the Lakers are still interested in Kuminga, while a return to the Hawks has not been ruled out, but the most interesting tidbit of the report was that a reunion with Atlanta is not being actively discussed:

"(Rob) Pelinka has remained in touch with Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, subtly improving their offer in recent days, league sources told ESPN, while reiterating to Kuminga his importance to what the Lakers are building around Doncic, a likely starting role and what the opportunity could do for his career.



But Kuminga and Turner haven't jumped at it, believing there are still avenues to better deals as the offseason dominos continue to fall.



There's also a world, team sources told ESPN, where Kuminga could return to the Hawks on a more team-friendly structure than the $24.3 million option they just declined, though such a reunion isn't being actively discussed."

What will happen with Kuminga?

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Lakers specifically, it will be hard to land Kuminga, unless it is via a sign and trade with the Hawks. There is a scenario in which Kuminga could take a big discount just to play with the Lakers (should not be ruled out completely), but the most likely avenue might be a sign and trade.

If it comes to that, I am not sure the Hawks are going to go for it. Just because Kuminga wants the Hawks to execute a sign and trade with Los Angeles, Onsi Saleh and Atlanta's front office don't have to do one unless it makes sense for them.

The Lakers roster is the main reason why I don't think the Hawks would want to do a sign and trade with the Lakers.

The recently signed players are of course off limits in a sign and trade and I would be surprised if the Hawks covet any of Adou Thiero, Bronny James, Cameron Carr, Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, or Jake LaRavia in a deal.

I think if Kuminga really wants to sign with the Lakers, he is going to have to take a discount to do so.

It is not much different for the other teams. The Cavaliers can only acquire Kuminga via sign and trade, but they are currently waiting on a decision from LeBron James and then James Harden.

Milwaukee has financial room for Kuminga, but they currently do not have the roster space.

Kuminga had his ups and downs with the Hawks, but it should be pointed out that Atlanta does not really have a way to replace his production, talent, and athleticism.

Atlanta's roster is also full at the moment, as they currently have 16 standard contracts on their roster. NBA teams can hold up to 20 in the summer, but it will have to be trimmed down to 15 before the season. If the Hawks get more serious about bringing Kuminga back, they would have to create at least two open roster spots.

Where Kuminga ends up is one of the storylines for the remainder of the offseason. Will it be the Lakers, Hawks, or somewhere else?