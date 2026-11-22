The Atlanta Hawks have a chance to get another impressive victory today at home.

Atlanta comes into Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons on a three-game winning streak and a 10-6 record that is good for 4th in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are coming off a surprising loss to the Toronto Raptors, but earlier this week, they scored a huge road win against the San Antonio Spurs, ending the Spurs' 12-game winning streak.

The Pistons were a matchup problem for the Hawks last season, but three of their four meetings came before the trade deadline when Atlanta remade their roster. Jalen Duren, who dominated the Hawks last season and can take advantage of their lack of size, is also not going to be playing in this game.

Here are three bold predictions for today's game in Atlanta.

1. Lu Dort scores 15 off the bench

Lu Dort has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Hawks this season. Against the Wizards two weeks ago, he scored 25 points and shot the ball well. In other games, he doesn't shoot the ball well and might score five points or less.

I think that Dort is going to have an impactful game today against the Pistons. With the Hawks still shorthanded coming into the matchup, they need players to step up around the quartet of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu. I think Dort comes off the bench, hits at least three three-point attempts, and plays solid defense.

2. Atlanta shoots 40% from three

This is bold because the Pistons are one of the best three-point defense teams in the NBA, but I think the Hawks are capable of having an outlier shooting performance against Detroit today.

When the Hawks shoot well from three, they typically win games. I know that sounds like an obvious point, but Atlanta shoots the three at a high rate, and wins and losses for this team can often be determined by how well they shoot it. I think that the Hawks find a way to shoot the ball well against an excellent

3. Jalen Johnson scores a season high

Jalen Johnson is coming off arguably his best performance of the season on Friday against Charlotte, where he scored 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting as well as grabbing six rebounds and handing out six assists.

The Pistons are not an easy matchup, but I think that Johnson finds a way to set a new season high in points today. His best effort this season from a scoring perspective was when he had 30 points against the Brooklyn Nets and I think he beats that today against Detroit.