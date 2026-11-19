The Atlanta Hawks, who were down a number of key players on Wednesday night, were facing the winner of the last two MVP awards and a team that had not lost on their home floor this season, and in perhaps the most surprising result of the night across the league, Atlanta upset the Oklahoma City Thunder. They used big nights from Onyeka Okongwu and former Thunder forward Lu Dort to power them to a win, and in what felt like the first time this season, shooting variance worked to the Hawks' advantage, as they had a hot night shooting the ball and the Thunder did not.

Here is what the box score is going to tell you about last night's game and what it won't.

What the box score will tell you

Hawks won the three-point battle: Atlanta has been on the wrong end of the some hot shooting nights from the opponent, but tonight, it was the Hawks who were the better shooting team. Now to be fair, the Thunder are down some key players when it comes to their shooting, but at the end of the night, Atlanta made 20 threes while the Thunder hit nine.

Atlanta out-rebounds the bigger team: The Thunder did get 17 rebounds from Isaiah Hartenstein, but the Hawks did win the battle on the glass by 10 53-43. It was a double-digit night on the boards for Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, while Onyeka Okongwu had nine. Going against a bigger lineup was going to be challenging, but the Hawks find a way.

SGA got his, but Hawks limited the other options: OKC is down Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Cason Wallace, so the two-time MVP is having to carry a big load, but the Hawks were willing to let him get his while muting the other optoins, such as Ajay Mitchell and most of the bench. Jared McCain had a solid night, but aside from Gilgeous Alexander's 34 points, it was a quiet night for the rest of the Thunder when it came to scoring the basketball.

Lu Dort makes his impact: Dort was getting a chance to go against his former team and he made the most of those opportunities. He scored 16 points and shot 3-for-6 from three, as well as ending up in the closing lineup. Too often this season, Dort is on the wrong side of the plus/minus, but he was tied for a team best +9 during his time on the floor.

What the box score won't tell you

First win vs OKC since 2024: Look, not many teams have beaten OKC over the past few seasons, but the Hawks have not been all that competitive against this team. While this is not a fully healthy Thunder team, this is still the best win of the season for the Hawks so far.

Hands OKC first Loss at home: The Thunder have one of the best home records in the NBA over the past three seasons and entering into the game vs the Hawks, they were 5-0 at home. The Hawks handed them their first loss at home, which is impressive.

Wiggins fills in for McCollum/ Flemings: It was up in the air on what the Hawks were going to do with the starting lineup given that Flemings and McCollum were out, but the two logical picks to step into the starting lineup were Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort. Quin Snyder rolled with Wiggins in this game and after a tough start, he ended up scoring 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting from three, but did finish as a -8 in his minutes, worst on the team.

Dorian Finney-Smith earns first-half minutes: Finney-Smith has not been in the Hawks' rotation this season, but given how short-handed the Hawks were tonight vs. OKC, Quin Snyder opted to give Finney-Smith a five-minute stint, and it was not a disaster. He was a +8 in those five minutes and had two rebounds. Was it enough to give him more minutes in the future? Maybe not, but it was interesting to note.

Nickeil's best passing night: Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a very good NBA player, but passing is not one of his best skills. He is more of a shooter/scorer as well as being a strong defender, but last night he set his teammates up well and bounced back from some really tough games on the offensive end.