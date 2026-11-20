NBA Cup action rolls on tonight in Atlanta when the Hawks welcome the Charlotte Hornets to State Farm Arena.

This is the second matchup of the season between the two teams and the first time they have met since the second game of the season. Beyond the NBA Cup ramifications, this is an opportunity for the Hawks to get another divisional win and they hope that it is similar to the last time the two teams played.

The Hawks set their franchise record for winning margin when they beat the Hornets 128-81 on the road back in October. While Charlotte was shorthanded in that game, they are still going to be shorthanded in this matchup. Kon Kneuppel, Dennis Schroder, Grant Williams, and Grayson Allen are going to miss tonight's game, but Coby White is going to be available to play and he is a weapon that Charlotte did not have last in the last game.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. Hawks hold the Hornets to under 100 points again

This is a hard thing to do in today's NBA given how much talent that most teams have and how the game is played, but with the players who are not available tonight, I think there is a path to another great defensive effort tonight.

Charlotte is going to be relying on White, Brandon Miller, and Naz Reid to do the majority of their scoring and Atlanta has the defnesive weapons to matchup with them. Throw in that the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA when it comes to turnovers, and you have a recipe for a great defensive night for Atlanta, even if they don't hold them to 81 points again.

2. Corey Kispert hits five threes

While Kingston Flemings status is still unknown for this game, Atlanta is still banged up in the frontcourt and that has led to the much-maligned Corey Kispert seeing minutes for the Hawks and he has actually played well.

Even in his limited minutes, Kispert is shooting over 50% from three on more than 3.5 attempts per game. I think he has his best shooting night of the year tonight and helps propel Atlanta to victory.

3. Hawks win in blowout fashion again

Are the Hawks perfect? No, but they are a good matchup for this Hornets team, especially one that is missing three of their better players. Atlanta can force turnovers, hit open threes, and defend well. The Hornets take a large amount of three pointers and can get hot at any given time, but they could also turn in a number similar to the 11-for-51 mark they had in the last game against the Hawks.

I think with the Hawks back at home and in a must win game to keep their NBA Cup hopes alive, they will give one of their best performances of the season.