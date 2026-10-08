Three Bold Predictions For Tonight's Hawks-Spurs Preseason Matchup

Preseason action rolls on tonight in the NBA, and the Atlanta Hawks are going to be on the road for the first time as they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hawks had some high moments in their preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, but not enough, as Memphis was able to leave State Farm Arena with a win.

Now, making bold predictions for a preseason game in the NBA is a bit of a fools errand, due to not knowing who exactly is going to play on any given night or how long anyone is going to play, but that is not going to stop me from making them for tonight.

1. RayJ Dennis leads the Hawks in scoring

Something tells me that the Hawks are not going to play their starters or their top bench players much in this game after the first half, and that should leave open a big opportunity for the rest of the roster, including two-way contracts like RayJ Dennis.

Dennis had a really solid game against the Grizzlies on Monday, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists, as well as a team best +12 when on the floor. Hawks fans that follow their G-League affiliate in College Park know the talent that Dennis possesses and he has the kind of confidence that lead guards need when going to get a bucket.

I think he plays quite a bit tonight and has a nice night scoring the ball.

2. Kingston Flemings has at least five assists and two steals

Flemings got the start for the Hawks on Monday with no CJ McCollum and it was a solid debut for the No. 8 overall pick. He hit his first three-point attempt, finishing with 11 points in the game and two assists.

Whether or not McCollum starts tonight, I think Flemings will get plenty of run and be able to showcase his ability to lead the floor and make good decisions.

Flemings is also a scrappy defender that can make life difficult for opposing ball handlers. He is going to compete on defense and force a few turnovers.

3. Jalen Johnson has a first half double-double

Assuming Johnson plays and plays enough minutes, I think he is going to have a bounce back performance from what he had on Monday night.

Johnson struggled to shoot the ball on Monday, going 1-7 from the field, and the majority of his scoring was done at the free throw line. Even with his struggles, he finished the game with eight points and five rebounds. If he shot the ball even marginally better, he would have been able to hit double-digits in points and Johnson is one of the best rebounders in the game.