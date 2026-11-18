The Atlanta Hawks are going to have to navigate the next month without veteran guard CJ McCollum.

Yesterday, the Hawks announced that McCollum is going to miss at least the next four weeks because of a left calf strain. Optimistically, the Hawks could get him back around Christmas time, but for now, one of the key veteran leaders of this team is going to miss time, and the Hawks are going to have to find a way to carry on.

So who is set to see an increase in minutes with McCollum out?

1. Kingston Flemings

Flemings is going to miss tonight's game vs the Thunder and there is no indication on when he is going to return from the lumbar strain that has kept him out for the last two games, but he will be a lock to remain in the starting lineup once he gets back from injury.

There are going to be ups and downs with all rookies, but Flemings needs to be unleashed with McCollum out and it is time to see if he can respond positively to a heavy workload. Flemings is one of the most important players on the roster for the future and now is the time to give him an early challenge and play him upwards of 30 minutes in each game.

2. Dyson Daniels

A starter seeing an increase in minutes? I think that Daniels is a candidate to see an uptick in minutes and that is because he is barely playing 30 minutes per game now.

It is baffling that Quin Snyder does not play Daniels 35 or more minutes in each game give how valuable he is to the Hawks, but he has been reluctant to do so this season. Daniels is an excellent defender and passer and will help fill the void that has been left by McCollum, though he is the scorer that McCollum is.

3. RayJ Dennis

Dennis is a two-way contract guard for the Hawks and was their top G League player last season, but I think there is a chance he is going to see an increase in playing time. On Sunday in the win over the Bucks, Dennis played a season high 10 minutes with Flemings out and McCollum available. With both players not available tonight, I would be surprised if he does not see the court tonight. He is a talented passer and three-point shooter, who sets his teammates up well. It won't be a major minutes increase, but I think Hawks fans will see him on the floor more often.