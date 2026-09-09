Three Hawks Who Could Use Bounce Back Seasons in 2026-2027

The Atlanta Hawks are bringing the core pieces of last season's roster, and that is exciting for them because the roster they are returning is young and finished the season 20-6 after the All-Star Break last season.

The best players on the Hawks took a big leap forward last season. Jalen Johnson earned his first All-Star appearance and All-NBA nod, Nickeil Alexander-Walker won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, and Onyeka Okongwu turned into one of the best shooting centers in the NBA. They all played a huge part in the Hawks' run to end the season and get into the playoffs, but not everyone on this team had a standout season, and the Hawks need them to bounce back in 2026-2027.

Dyson Daniels

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I want to make it clear that I think Daniels is a very important player for Atlanta and is good despite his obvious shooting flaws. He is an elite perimeter defender, a very good rebounder, and a good passer for the offense.

But if his shooting does not improve, it is going to be fair to question what his ceiling could be and the Hawks ceiling could be.

Daniels went from being a low 30% three-point shooter to a ghastly 18% last season and it made the Hawks and easier team to guard in the playoffs, with New York able to put Karl-Anthony Towns on him and leave him unguarded. Daniels bouncing back and having a better shooting season could do wonders for the Hawks and their offense, as well as unlock more lineup versatility.

Lu Dort

Similar to Daniels, Dort is an elite perimeter defender who has his offensive shortcomings. Dort is a better three-point shooter than Daniels, but is not as effective of a rebounder or passer.

After a great run in Oklahoma City, Dort did not have his best season in 2025-2026. His three-point percentage dropped and he became unplayable in the series loss to the Spurs. He is going to have a bigger role on this Hawks team and they need him to be able to defend at a high level while hitting open shots. If he can improve his 34% three-point percentage, Dort might be one of the most impactful offseason additions.

Devin Carter

It was tough to find a third bounce-back candidate, but I think Carter could end up playing a role on the Hawks if he can find a way to be impactful in some way on offense.

There is a reason the Kings used a lottery pick on Carter (even in a weak draft) and it was because of his high-level defensive ability. Injuries and offense have kept him from being an impact player when he played for the Kings, but the Hawks have been one of the best developmental franchises in the NBA under Quin Snyder and Carter could be their latest project.

He won't play a major role on this team (if he is still on it when the season starts), but you can't have enough defenders and Carter is oozing with potential.