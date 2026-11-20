The Atlanta Hawks are certainly not the only team that is currently dealing with injuries. Injuries have been a big topic in the NBA through the first portion of the season, and just about every team across the league has been battling through different injuries to their rotation.

Facing one of the NBA's best teams, who are also facing a large number of serious injuries, the Hawks were big underdogs on the road against Oklahoma City. Atlanta was without Kingston Flemings, CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, and Mouhamed Gueye, but still managed to get an important road win in OKC. While these players are not going to be out forever, what can we take away from the Hawks' rotation in this game and apply it going forward?

1. Corey Kispert challenging for real minutes

Even when the Hawks do get fully healthy, I think a case could made for Corey Kispert getting minutes in the real rotation. Last season, Kispert was miscast as a 7th or 8th man in a rotation that had to play major minutes every night. Kispert is a perfectly fine 10th man who can come in and give the Hawks floor spacing and offense.

This season, Kispert is averaging 8.5 PPG in a little over 11 minutes per game, shooting 57.5% from the field and 53.5% from three, averaging 3.5 attempts per game. Aaron Wiggins is the only player on the roster that is even close to that three-point percentage. Kispert scored eight points in nearly 17 minutes against the Thunder and finished the game as a +8, which is impressive against OKC, even if they are shorthanded.

There are defensive concerns certainly, but Kispert has been shooting the ball well enough to justify more time.

2. Hawks not trusting Zuby Ejiofor to play major minutes yet

With Jock Landale out as the backup center right now, rookie Zuby Ejiofor has been the backup center for Atlanta and while there have certainly been flashes from the rookie, the Hawks are not entrusting him to play a lot of minutes.

A lot of that has to do with Onyeka Okongwu playing really well at the moment. Okongwu was the best player on the floor for the Hawks in their win over the Thunder and he ended up playing 35 minutes. If Okongwu is playing that well, I certainly understand playing him those minutes, but given how important he is, it is important to not overindex him and play him heavy minutes each night.

3. Aaron Wiggins as the starter

With Flemings and McCollum out, it was not a huge surprise to see Aaron Wiggins step into the starting lineup, but it was notable. It was anticipated that it would be either Wiggins or Lu Dort in the lineup and it was Wiggins who got the nod.

It was not the best night for Wiggins as a starter, as he shot only 5-for-13 from the field and finished as a -9 in his minutes. His best role is coming off the bench for the Hawks, but if Flemings were to miss tonight's game vs. Charlotte, look for Wiggins to get another start.