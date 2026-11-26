The Atlanta Hawks have not played a game since beating the Pistons on Sunday, but they have been in trade rumors.

Just like they were a year ago, the Hawks are being mentioned as a team that is interested in Wizards forward Anthony Davis. Davis was has seemingly been on the trade market since being dealt from the Lakers in the now infamous Luka Doncic trade and after a brief tenure with the Mavericks, he was dealt to the Wizards.

Before he was dealt to Washington, Davis was mentioned as a possible target for Atlanta, but that was before the Hawks dealt Trae Young, who also landed with the Wizards. Once Young was dealt, the Davis-Hawks rumors died down, but they might be on the verge of being revived.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Atlanta is one of a few teams that will be interested in Davis if he were to become available, along with the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors:

"The Raptors, as a result, continue to be mentioned as a team to watch — along with Golden State and Atlanta after both the Warriors and Hawks were also previously linked with Anthony Davis — if Washington ever reaches the point of making the 33-year-old available.

The Wizards, though, have not yet done so. Davis, in fact, just earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for leading Washington to a much-needed run of three consecutive wins after a 4-11 start.

Multiple team cap strategists have indicated to me in recent days that they still expect Washington to eventually invite offers for Davis, convinced that the Wizards can't afford to keep him after they committed nearly $215 million to Trae Young through 2029-30 if Young exercises a player option for that season.

In my checking, though, I'm getting pushback on such suggestions. My sense is that the Wizards have no imminent designs on moving Davis."

While certainly nothing is imminent and the Wizards' current stance is that they are not going to trade Davis, what would it cost the Hawks to acquire one of the premier defenders in the NBA?

Projecting trade cost

Nov 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On talent alone, it would appear that the cost for Davis would be prohibitive. But when you look at the other surrounding factors with him, it might not be all that much for a player of his caliber.

For starters, he is 33, injury prone (though he has been healthy this season), and wants a max contract extension. After this season, he has a $62 million player option for the 2027-2028 season. If he declines that after this season (not likely), then he would become an unrestricted free agent. If he picks it up, either the Wizards or the team who trades for him will have him for an extra season and more time to figure out the right extension number.

For instance, this is what the Mavericks acquired from the Wizards when they traded to Washington at last year's deadline:

Khris Middleton

Marvin Bagley III

AJ Johnson

2026 1st round pick (OKC)

Protected 2030 1st-round pick (GSW)

None of those players are still with the Mavericks.

So as I was saying, I don't think this is going to be the kind of return that the Pelicans got for trading Davis to the Lakers in the summer of 2019.

Here are a couple of theoretical trade proposals that could land Davis in Atlanta.

Trade No. 1

Hawks send CJ McCollum, Lu Dort, Jock Landale, and a protected 1st-round pick to Washington in exchange for Davis

Trade No. 2

Hawks send CJ McCollum, Lu Dort, Jock Landale, Asa Newell, and a protected 1st-round pick to Washington in exchange for Davis and Anthony Gill

Trade No. 3

Hawks send CJ McCollum, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jock Landale, Asa Newell, and a protected 1st-round pick to Washington in exchange for Davis and Anthony Gill

Analysis

I think the Hawks are going to try to bundle their package of expiring contracts (McCollum, Dort, Finney-Smith, Landale, and Gueye) to try and land an upgrade to their roster this season. If possible, I think the Hawks would like to not include Dort in any trade deals, as he has been important for their defense and overall physicality on that end of the floor. That does not mean he is off limts, but the others would be more gettable if you are another team.

Would this be appealing to Washington? Potentially. They are not going to get a major haul for Davis for the reasons we have already outlined, and I think a scenario where they get financial relief next summer, a young talent like Newell, and a first-round pick of some kind could do the trick.

Why would that do the trick? Given the $212 million extension that Trae Young just received and the fact that Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr are extension eligible next offseason, it does not seem practical for Davis to be on the team for the long haul. If you are not going to extend him, it would make sense to move him. That could be now (very unlikely), at the trade deadline, or next summer if he picks up his player option, making him an expiring contract. The Wizards would have more financial manueveribility and more draft capital.

Could other teams beat this offer? Sure, but this is what would make the most sense for Atlanta. I don't think they are going to be interested in a max contract extension with Davis and while he would help them in certain areas, he is not worth investing a ton of assets in.