What We Learned From Atlanta's Preseason Win Over The Pacers

With their win over the Pacers last night, the Atlanta Hawks are now 2-1 in the preseason and continue to gear up for the season opener against the Orlando Magic next Wednesday night. Like every other preseason game they have played before facing Indiana, Atlanta was battling absences in the lineup, and it was up to Quin Snyder to determine what to do with the roster on any given night.

So what did last night's win over Indiana teach us?

1. Lu Dort in the starting lineup

No, I don't think Dort is going to start for the Hawks when everyone on the roster is healthy, but did Snyder tip his hand by starting him in place of Nickeil Alexander-Walker? With Alexander-Walker out for a rest night, Dort was in the lineup alongside CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu.

So what kind of night was it for Dort? He finished with seven points, six rebounds, and two assists and was a -3 in the 24 minutes that he was on the court. It was interesting to see him get to play alongside Daniels, as the fit between those two has been a question around the league, but it seemed fine last night.

One thing that Dort has to improve on is the 1-4 shooting from three. Dort's fit with this roster and his impact might be tied to how many open shots he can hit and Atlanta will need him to do more.

2. Another leap on the way for Jalen Johnson?

Johnson had a bit of a rough preseason debut last Monday against the Grizzlies, but last night looked like a player ready to go from Third-Team All-NBA to a level above that.

It was an efficient scoring night for the young forward, as he put together 20 points on 8-12 shooting, including a 2-2 mark from three, while also pulling in seven rebounds, and dishing out three assists. Atlanta's defensive rebounding was very good last night and that is a credit to Johnson being back in the lineup.

3. 4/5 defensive pairings

The starting power forward/center combination of Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu is a solid defensive pairing, but both of those players can't play 48 minutes each.

Finding the right pairing off the bench has been a bit of a challenge for Atlanta in the preseason. One pairing that has not worked at all is Asa Newell and Jock Landale, though Newell did not play in the first half of last night's game. It especially won't work if Snyder is insistent on playing Corey Kispert, though that could just be a preseason thing. If Landale is going to be the backup center, it makes more sense to pair him with Mouhamed Gueye when he returns from his injury or try Zuby Ejifor or Dorian Finney-Smith more.

I don't think it is a disaster right now, but I think that Snyder has to figure out the right frontcourt pairings on defense.