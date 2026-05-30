What would it take for the Atlanta Hawks To Land Kyrie Irving In A Trade This Offseason?

The Atlanta Hawks are entering this offseason with momentum for the first time in a few years.

After being one of the disappointing teams throughout the first portion of the season (due to injuries), Atlanta remade their team around the second part of the year and after the All-Star break, finished 20-6 and got into the playoffs, avoiding the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021. Even though the end of their first round series against the Knicks was ugly, it did not take away from what the Hawks had built and what they could be moving forward.

Atlanta is going to have a core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, and Dyson Daniels to move forward with, two first-round picks, and flexibility to make moves if they desire.

The playoffs showed that the Hawks still have a couple of big flaws though and one of them is the need for a shot maker in the halfcourt. Atlanta's offense got bogged down when they could not get out in transition and McCollum could not bail them out after his performances in games two and three. While Atlanta could bring McCollum back, what if they could upgrade.

I think that Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, despite coming off a knee injury that caused him to miss the 2025-2026 season, should be at the top of the Hawks' wishlist this summer.

If Irving were available, what would it cost the Hawks to pry him away?

Projecting the cost

Apr 2, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts to being called for a foul on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) (not shown) leading to the deciding points during overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

I think that figuring out the cost for what it would take for any team, not just the Hawks, to land Irving.

Irving is past his prime and even before his ACL injury, he has not been able to stay consistently, as he has only played 60 or more games six times in his 14 year career in the NBA. Atlanta struggled with injuries last season and may not want to have a big injury risk on their team, especially one they have to give up assets for.

Irving is going to have one guaranteed year left on his contract for $39,491,282 and then a player option for $42,416, 562 in 2027-2028.

Here are the players/assets that I don't think the Hawks are going to include in a potential trade for Irving:

Jalen Johnson

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Dyson Daniels

Onyeka Okongwu

No. 8 Pick

Jonathan Kuminga

While it would be easy to get to Irving's salary using Kuminga in a trade for Irving, I actually don't think that they are going to include him. If the Hawks do pick up Kuminga's $24.3 million option and trade him this summer, I think it will be for a younger player that fits more on their timeline. Kuminga fits in well with the Hawks and is their best bench player right now and the exact kind of archetype that the Hawks covet.

So what does that leave us to make a trade for the Mavericks point guard?

The Hawks could send Dallas Zaccharie Risacher, Buddy Hield, and Corey Kispert in the trade, but they would likely need to send draft pick compensation as well. Hield and Kispert are not going to be valued by Dallas and Risacher's value is up in the air after a shaky second season in the NBA.

Would the Hawks be able to just throw in the No. 23 overall pick or would they have to include the 2027 1st round pick (least favorable of NOP/MIL, top four protected) from the Bucks to get Dallas to say yes?

Onsi Saleh and the Hawks front office is not going to be in the business of overpaying in a deal, especially for a 34-year old guard. When Atlanta traded for Kristaps Porzingis last summer, they only gave up the No. 22 pick and Terance Mann. The Hawks don't need to overpay for Irving, even if they really want him.

Could there be a draft night scenario where the Hawks make a deal with Oklahoma City to move from No. 8 to No. 12 while also picking up No. 17? If they do that, the Hawks could include 17 and 23 to get Irving in a draft night deal.

What I think the Hawks would offer for Irving:

1. Zaccharie Risacher

2. Corey Kispert

3. Buddy Hield

4. No. 23 pick

If Dallas is insisting on Kuminga being in the deal or the 2027 first from the Bucks, I think the Hawks will opt not to do the deal, but I would understand from Dallas' perspective of wanting a better return.

I think Irving would be a great fit in Atlanta and would upgrade their offense and shotmaking if healthy. However, the Hawks are not going to overpay for anyone and are in a position where if the deal is not right, they can remain patient.