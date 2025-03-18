Andrew Wiggins Trails Only LeBron James In Impressive Miami Heat Milestone
As the Miami Heat’s losing streak and constant struggles continue, there aren’t many things besides production from a few players fans can cheer.
One of those players is Andrew Wiggins. Since being the central piece in the Jimmy Butler trade on Feb. 5, Wiggins has been one of the best players for the Heat.
Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 42.2 percent shooting and 30.9 percent from three-point range.
His steady production has allowed him to set an impressive milestone. Besides LeBron James in 2010, no other Heat player has more points in their first 10 games than Wiggins. His ability to score in the mid-range and attack the basket has allowed for plenty of scoring opportunities he’s taken advantage of. Alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Wiggins has been the third offensive option most nights. This has caused less defensive attention to go his way.
Unfortunately, most of his best nights have resulted in losses. The Heat are 2-9 in the eleven games he’s been available. He has already missed six games due to injury. One of the front office's complaints about Butler was his inability to play enough regular-season games. Hopefully, Wiggins won’t follow the same trend.
NBA INSIDER SAYS JIMMY BUTLER HAS FOUND “JOY” WITH GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Before requesting a trade from the Miami Heat after six seasons, Jimmy Butler said he lost his joy of playing basketball with them.
He's now playing for the Golden State Warriors, where he completely transformed the team. The Warriors were struggling to get out of the Play-In Tournament.
The Warriors have gone 14-1 since the trade. Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 44.2 percent shooting and 22.2 percent from three-point range.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania explained how connected the Warriors have been since Butler arrived.
“I think you’re seeing how that looks on the floor,” Charania said. “You’re seeing these guys smiling, you’re seeing them laughing, and you’re seeing them really come together as a group, and it’s translated on the court. What word did Jimmy Butler use when he was trying to get out of Miami? He used the word ‘joy.’ I think his joy is back now in Golden State.”
NBA CHAMPION THROWS SHADE AT PAT RILEY’S PUBLIC DISMISSAL OF JIMMY BUTLER
In his decorated career, Pat Riley has significantly contributed to the success of many franchises, especially the Miami Heat.
For better or for worse, Riley has continuously operated in his ways and expected everyone to follow his ways. Many Heat players found this out the hard way, as their disagreements with Riley’s style and expectations led to punishments within the team or their exit from the team.
Jimmy Butler is the latest star player to end his partnership with the Heat, but not before plenty of drama has piled on to the difficult transition. Before the suspensions, much of their disagreements happened because of Butler’s missed games throughout his tenure, leading to consecutive berths in the Play-In Tournament.
On the Run It Back show on Fanduel TV, Antoine Walker explained there were signs the Heat would move away from Butler before the drama insisted.
“I love Pat,” Walker said. “I mean, he’s a disciplinarian. He likes to do things his way. And one thing about Pat, if you look at the trend and you guys follow, when he’s kinda done with you, he does it publicly. I mean, this is even back dating to D-Wade, Shaq, Jimmy, and myself. I mean, it never stays in-house, and he just makes the move, and he kinda does it publicly. I didn’t like the Jimmy situation because you shouldn’t have to start fining guys for their money and taking their money away like that. I think if you wanna part ways and move him, there’s ways you can do that.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook