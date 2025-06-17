Arizona Radio Host Says Miami Heat Need To Improve Offer For Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat may need to employ additional strategies to secure a trade for Kevin Durant.
The Heat are among three teams contending for the 15-time All-Star, joining the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. As the Phoenix Suns assess offers, it appears to be a bidding war among these franchises, each weighing how much they are willing to give in exchange for Durant.
John Gambadoro, a talk show host on Arizona Sports 98.7 Phoenix, has expressed Miami may need to offer more lucrative pieces to acquire Durant.
“I have to preface this by saying that offers change. (But) right now, this is what I know, this is as of today. Miami wouldn’t be able to get a deal done today,” Gambadoro said “Deals change. You go back to the table, you go back to the drawing board. If you want the guy really bad, you then take guys out (of the offer) and add other guys, or add more draft capital.”
Some Heat fans believe including center Ke'el Ware in a trade package might be necessary to convince the Suns to finalize a deal. However, others are hesitant, arguing that parting with a promising young player like Ware for a potential short stint with 36-year-old Durant could be a short-sighted move.
In his rookie season, Ware averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 55.4 percent shooting from the field.
