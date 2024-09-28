Miami Heat Had A Chance To Prevent Karl-Anthony Towns Blockbuster Trade?
The Miami Heat made minimal offseason changes, relegating them to the shadows amidst the Eastern Conference's emerging contenders.
The New York Knicks were already in contention but raised their ceiling on Friday by acquiring star Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Knicks parted with Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick to land Towns.
It appears the Heat not only had a chance to thrust themselves into the spotlight but also stop this blockbuster deal. NBA reporter Ian Begley of SNY reported that "Detroit, Atlanta, Miami among the other teams NYK talked to about trades of Julius Randle, per SNY sources."
If the Heat landed Randle earlier in the summer, Minnesota's front office would never entertained New York as a destination for Towns. The Heat instead enter next season with the same core as previous years.
The Wolves believe acquiring Randle and DiVincenzo maximizes their championship window with Anthony Edwards at the helm, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
“The Wolves made the deal to maximize Edwards’ window for the long haul, team sources told The Athletic," Krawczynski wrote. "The Wolves wanted to make sure Edwards could be on a competitive playoff team for much longer than just the next two years and believe the flexibility this move provides will aid that pursuit."
The Heat are relying on their youth, such as Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware, to make serious strides this season.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Dwyane Wade Reacts To Derrick Rose's Retirement On Social Media
Miami Heat Legend Issues Challenge For Tyler Herro To Step Up
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.