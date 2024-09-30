Former Miami Heat Forward Shares Heartfelt Farewell Message
On the eve of the Philadelphia 76ers' media day, Caleb Martin issued a heartfelt goodbye to his former organization.
The ex-Miami Heat forward made a name for himself under coach Erik Spoelstra's teachings, earning a four-year, $32 million contract with the Sixers. He issued his farewell message to the Heat and their fans on Sunday with an explanation for the delay after agreeing to terms with Philadelphia's front office in early July.
"Man.... Sorry for the delay 305. It took me a lil longer to post this cause I wasn't ready to say goodbye just yet lol," Martin wrote in an Instagram post. "Miami has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. Put me in position to better my life, my families life and my career. Felt like I was on a Two-way contract just yesterday tryin to make a name for myself all over again. The fans, my teammates, my coaches, and the city embraced me with open arms, and I always tried to return the favor thru leavin it out on the court every night."
It was speculated Martin turned down a much greater extension (in the realm of five years, $65 million) from the Heat in hopes of finding a bigger deal in free agency. The 29-year-old went on to admit this is not how he envisioned his time in Miami ending.
"Definitely not how I expected things to come to an end, but nothin can ever replace the memories and love l've gained for this city and organization over the past 3yrs," Martin wrote. "305 will always feel like a second home and have a special place in my heart 4L. Thank u all for everything Heat Nation!!"
Martin is expected to take on a prominent role as the starting power forward alongside the Big Three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. The 76ers are viewed as a top championship contender in the Eastern Conference as well as the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
"Now with all of that being said ... I'm grateful and excited for the beginning of my next chapter as a PHILADELPHIA 76er!! Let's get to work!!" Martin concluded.
After three years in a Heat uniform filled with countless memories, the Miami fanbase is wishing Martin nothing but the best with the next chapter of his career.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.