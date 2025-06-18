Inside The Heat

Bad News For Miami Heat Fans If Skip Bayless Prediction Comes True

Shandel Richardson

Aug 12, 2023; Springfield, MA, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley walks the red carpet at the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2023; Springfield, MA, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley walks the red carpet at the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant is arguably the biggest discussed player this offseason.

He is among the most coveted stars during free agency. The Phoenix Suns are already shopping Durant. The Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs are reportedly the frontrunners.

On Tuesday, media personality Skip Bayless appeared to break the back of Heat fans. He predicts the Spurs will sign Durant this summer. The Suns are reportedly on pace to make a move before the NBA draft.

Here's what Bayless posted on X: "Semi-retired Kevin Durant will be making historically efficient jump shots next season for... the San Antonio Spurs. You heard it here first."

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania said the Spurs haven't been as aggressive in Durant talks.

"The Spurs have had a level of interest, but their timeline compared to the assets and potentially what it would take to go get Kevin Durant, they're just not on the time Miami may be on or Houston may be on," Charania said.

Miami possesses established talents like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, whose playing styles would complement Durant's skill set. Additionally, the team boasts promising young players such as Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr., whose inclusion in trade discussions makes it a compelling option for the Suns.

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here