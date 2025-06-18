Bad News For Miami Heat Fans If Skip Bayless Prediction Comes True
Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant is arguably the biggest discussed player this offseason.
He is among the most coveted stars during free agency. The Phoenix Suns are already shopping Durant. The Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs are reportedly the frontrunners.
On Tuesday, media personality Skip Bayless appeared to break the back of Heat fans. He predicts the Spurs will sign Durant this summer. The Suns are reportedly on pace to make a move before the NBA draft.
Here's what Bayless posted on X: "Semi-retired Kevin Durant will be making historically efficient jump shots next season for... the San Antonio Spurs. You heard it here first."
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania said the Spurs haven't been as aggressive in Durant talks.
"The Spurs have had a level of interest, but their timeline compared to the assets and potentially what it would take to go get Kevin Durant, they're just not on the time Miami may be on or Houston may be on," Charania said.
Miami possesses established talents like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, whose playing styles would complement Durant's skill set. Additionally, the team boasts promising young players such as Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr., whose inclusion in trade discussions makes it a compelling option for the Suns.
