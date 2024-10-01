Cavaliers Superstar Opens Up About Miami Heat Trade Speculation
The Miami Heat's star-hunting summer is at a close, with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell ending as the most sought-after target.
The Heat appeared to closely monitor Mitchell's contract situation in Cleveland before he eventually signed a three-year, $150 million extension. The five-time All-Star admitted there was never serious consideration of landing with the Heat or elsewhere.
"For me it was just a no-brainer. I've known for a little bit that this was my decision," Mitchell said at the Cavs' media day. "It's finally good to have a media day where we're not talking about where I'm going next. You can lay your roots somewhere that you actually want to be. I think that's special."
Miami's front office was eyeing a Big Three of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Mitchell. This trio had the potential to make serious noise in the improved Eastern Conference, as Butler and Mitchell are two of the best playoff risers.
"It was kind of funny watching everybody say that this is how I'm feeling, but I knew," Mitchell said. "It's refreshing. I'm glad that we're here and I'm excited to be here."
Not only did the Heat miss out on landing a superstar talent like Mitchell, but also lost a key rotation piece in Caleb Martin.
