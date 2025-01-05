Celtics Legend Warns Superstars About Joining Heat After Jimmy Butler Suspension
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in the middle of an ugly divorce, one which could very well end with a trade in the coming weeks.
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has a warning for other All-Stars: don’t go to Miami.
“The Players see what’s going on with all Miami superstars,” Pierce wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, “so why would another Superstar player go to Miami if this is how they all get treated with no respect, after what they have done for the Franchise”
Pierce isn’t entirely wrong. Butler is the latest notable star who will almost certainly depart Miami under less-than-ideal circumstances. Heat president Pat Riley—who arguably began the Butler trade saga by calling the All-Star out last spring—admitted he was “livid” when LeBron James left Miami to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.
Sources told ESPN in 2018 that James and Riley hadn’t spoken since 2014.
Dwyane Wade signed with the Chicago Bulls in 2016 following a contract dispute. Of course, Wade eventually retired with the Heat and restored his relationship with the franchise.
Riley and the Heat declined to extend Butler last offseason. Rather than solely talk up a player who has led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances, a candid Riley acknowledged Butler’s durability issues would play a role in contract negotiations.
“That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night,” Riley said. “That’s the truth.”
Many can forgive and forget; others forgive and don’t forget. It appears Butler did neither, eventually leading to his recent seven-game suspension.
The Heat have spent decades as a marquee landing spot for superstars, from James and Butler to Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. We’ll see if Pierce’s advice, coupled with the entire Butler saga, leads other players to avoid Miami in the near future.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Will Jimmy Butler Ever Play for the Miami Heat Again After Suspension?
NBA Insider Explains How Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley’s Relationship Fell Apart
Former NBA Guard Mocks Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Suspension
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Fans Blast Jimmy Butler Following Trade Request: ‘Peace Out, Jimmy’
Former Miami Heat Guard Fires Veiled Shot at Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.