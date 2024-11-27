Controversial Bam Adebayo Prop Bet Result Leaves Bettors Outraged
Sports bettors are outraged—and unabashedly sharing their anger online—following a controversial prop bet result involving Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo.
Official scorers credited Adebayo with five rebounds in Tuesday’s 106-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Several online sportsbooks, including the FanDuel Sportsbook, offered users the opportunity to take an alternate line of Adebayo grabbing at least six rebounds. His official over/under was 10.5 rebounds.
Anyone who bet Adebayo to go over 10.5 rebounds lost, and it wasn’t close. However, things are more complicated for those who took the alternate prop bet of six rebounds.
X (formerly Twitter) users shared videos where Adebayo seemingly grabbed a rebound with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter. However, official scorers instead credited teammate Jimmy Butler with the rebound.
Needless to say, bettors were not pleased with the NBA or the official scorer.
“Everyone watched him get that rebound,” one X user wrote, calling the scoring call “disgusting.”
Another user told the official NBA Stats X account they must review the footage because Butler “didn’t even tip the ball.”
“You guys lost me money,” X user @slatty392 wrote.
“It’s clear as day on video,” another user posted. “Your incorrect reporting is costing people money.”
One user complained the controversial call “cheated me out” of a 25-leg parlay victory.
Neither FanDuel Sportsbook nor the NBA Stats account have officially commented on the controversial call as of publication.
ADEBAYO PRAISES ROZIER FOR NEW ROLE
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier may have a new role, and Bam Adebayo likes what he’s seen thus far.
After spending the season’s first month starting at point guard, Rozier came off the bench Tuesday night. He scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting over 20 minutes in the 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tuesday marked Rozier’s return to the court following a two-game absence with a foot injury. Rozier hadn’t come off the bench for the Heat since last January.
Whether it was the new role or simply a strong night, Tuesday was Rozier’s best shooting performance in weeks. The 17 points were his most since a 15-point outing Nov. 11.
“He’s doing what he usually does,” Adebayo told reporters. “He’s being Terry, he’s being himself. He’s playing basketball. That’s what happens when you see the ball go in a couple times.”
JOVIĆ’S CHANGING ROTATION ROLE
The depth on this Miami Heat roster has led to many tough decisions for coach Erik Spoelstra to make on a game-to-game basis.
Unfortunately, one of those decisions has often left Nikola Jovic on the bench. He is averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 44.8 percent shooting and 31.8 percent from three-point range.
Many expected Jovic to leap in production coming into the year. He must have at least earned Spoelstra's trust in training camp because Jovic was originally in the starting lineup. He struggled because he was not comfortable being a role player confined to specific spots on the court. The main reason is his struggles from three-point range, which are the only shots he got as a starter.
COULD HEAT TRADE FOR PAUL?
The Miami Heat are no strangers to Hall of Famers, with Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen, and Shaquille O’Neal all winning titles in South Florida over the last two decades.
Could Chris Paul be next to join the club?
The Miami Heat need help at point guard, especially with Terry Rozier in a season-long shooting slump. Tyler Herro is thriving at shooting guard and on pace to potentially make his first All-Star team.
In a Nov. 25 article ranking possible trade targets, Bleacher Report suggested the Heat acquire Paul. The future Hall of Famer averages 10.7 points and 8.5 assists for the Spurs.
“Acquiring a pass-first point guard like Paul would do wonders for this offense,” the story said.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.