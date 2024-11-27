Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Gushes Over Rookie Kel’el Ware
At long last, Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware returned to the court for extended action Tuesday night.
Suffice to say, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra liked what he saw—and that could bode well for Ware.
Ware played nine minutes in Tuesday’s 106-103 loss to the Bucks, his most since Nov. 12. He scored two points, grabbed three rebounds, and had an assist off the bench.
Ware earned increased action after Kevin Love left with back spasms.
Spoelstra praised Ware and fellow rookie Pelle Larsson after the game. Larsson recorded eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal over 22 minutes.
“I like both of their processes right now,” Spoelstra said. “They’ve committed to all of the player development.”
Spoelstra noted Ware is proving himself "behind the scenes" while Larsson has showcased his skill set on the court.
Ware was a plus-11 on Tuesday, his best since Oct. 23.
“He had some really good moments, and then he had some moments where he could improve,” Spoelstra said. “But he will because he’s committed to that process.”
RILEY HINTS AT TRADE DEADLINE PLANS
Many fans continue to speculate about the Miami Heat's blueprint for February's trade deadline, but it seems the front office may not have much of a plan at all.
It felt obvious heading into the season that the Heat would move on from either Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro, depending on their placement in the Eastern Conference. Instead, team president Pat Riley is placing his trust in the current rotation with seemingly no plans to majorly shake up the roster.
"Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and all of the other guys that come up sort of behind them, you have to put all this [expletive] together," Riley shared on The OGs podcast with Heat legend Udonis Haslem. "Put it together and get out there and win, and I think they're more than capable of it."
HASLEM NOT GIVING UP ON HEAT
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem still believes in his former team, even amid a slow start.
Speaking on NBA TV’s NBA GameTime following the Heat’s Nov. 24 victory over the Mavericks, Haslem expressed optimism about Miami’s long-term chances. He said the key lies in Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro all staying healthy.
Rozier has missed the Heat’s last two games with a foot injury. Butler missed time earlier this month with an ankle problem.
“Until you get those four guys healthy, playing on the basketball court, playing together, building that continuity, you really don’t know what you’re gonna have offensively,” Haslem said.
ROZIER PROVIDES SPARK
Terry Rozier scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting, including three 3-pointers, in 20 minutes off the bench in Tuesday night’s 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
His performance against the Bucks was inspiring and demonstrated toughness, especially down the stretch.
“It’s not easy,” Spoelstra said. “I feel for Terry because, for one, he got hurt, and we’re in a season, a beginning of a season right now where we’re searching, so the starting lineup is not an indictment at all on him. We had something that worked for two games, so we will stick with it right now.”
