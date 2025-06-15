Desmond Bane Shocking Trade Putting All Eyes On Miami Heat For Kevin Durant
In a blockbuster trade that sent Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round swap, the pressure is now on the Miami Heat’s front office to respond.
Particularly on the pursuit of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
Multiple reports have linked the two-time NBA champion to Miami, which remains to be one of Durant’s preferred trade destinations. However, it’s still unclear how far the Heat are willing to go to acquire the 35-year-old superstar.
Miami Heat play-by-play analyst and NBA Insider Jason Jackson offers a sharp breakdown on what Miami should be consider in the wake of the Desmond Bane trade with a reflection on the current Eastern Conference landscape.
“If Miami is gonna be in that conversation, there’s something uncomfortable that has to be done,” Jackson said. “Aren’t you saying to yourselves, okay if there’s a place in the world it’s the Eastern Conference where Cleveland’s gotta pick up the pieces, Boston’s gonna be injured, New York doesn’t have a head coach, Indiana is right now battling to be the NBA champion, and then under that it’s you know the Pistons and the Bucks, and the Magic, Atlanta, Miami, they’re all in that same next team,” said Jackson.
While it is argued that acquiring Desmond Bane was not worth giving up two players, four first-round picks, and one first-round trade swap, Durant’s resume matches that caliber of a trade. Two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, four scoring titles, and 15 NBA All-Star Selections, while averaging a percentage of 52.7% from field per game no doubt indicates a striking negotiation.
Miami is not in the best position to negotiate future draft picks due to prior trades. However, if they consider centering their trade around Andrew Wiggins, Jalme Jaquerez, and Kel’el Ware they may be favor of acquiring Durant. But with Duncan Robinson and Kyle Anderson in high salary brackets, there’s no telling which path Miami is heading towards for the NBA superstar.
