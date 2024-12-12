Did Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Hair Just Indirectly Tease His Next Team?
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler may have just taken the ‘Throwback Thursday’ concept to a new level.
A fan theory went viral earlier this week: Butler, the subject of trade rumors, is using his hair to hint at his next team. He’s dyed his hair blonde, blue, and red thus far this season; those colors correspond with the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets, three teams Butler has been linked to in recent days.
We can add a fourth color to that list. Butler dyed his hair orange ahead of Thursday’s home showdown with the lowly Toronto Raptors.
The aforementioned theory may have you thinking Butler wants to play for the New York Knicks, who wear blue and orange. And, to be fair, Butler might desire a Big Apple trip, especially with James Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns positioned to make a deep playoff run.
Others might think Butler is saying he'd prefer to join the Phoenix Suns. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday the Suns could also be in play for Butler.
However, the orange-and-black look reminds us of another team.
The resemblance is uncanny!
At 35 years old, Butler is more than old enough to remember the “We Believe” era Warriors. He enrolled at Tyler Junior College (Texas) in 2007, only months after Baron Davis, Monta Ellis, and the eighth-seeded Warriors famously upset the top-ranked Dallas Mavericks and reached the Western Conference Semifinals.
Suddenly, things are making more sense. Butler is signaling he prefers the Warriors over the Mavericks. How far could a Warriors team featuring Butler and Stephen Curry go in a wide-open Western Conference?
Or, of course, we may be reaching entirely. Perhaps Butler’s newest hair color is just the latest fashion choice for a man with various memorable looks over the years.
Still, the theory is a fun one. All we ask is that if the Warriors land Butler, they work those old-school black-and-orange jerseys into the playoff rotation.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.