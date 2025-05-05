Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem Have New Roles In NBA Coverage This Season
Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem are headed to new jobs.
On Monday, Prime Video announced they would join its team of NBA analysts. The others include Steve Nash and Candace Park for the start of the season in October.
Wade and Haslem have excelled in the television game since retiring. Both have worked at ESPN while also hosting popular online podcasts.
LARSSON, JOVIC MAKE SUMMER PLANS
Miami Heat swingman Pelle Larsson's NBA season ended, but the high-level, high-stakes basketball goes on.
The Heat held their optional exit interviews a couple of days after they were eliminated from the playoffs, where the Swedish forward was asked about whether or not he plays in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament.
"Yeah." Larsson said. "Yeah it's very cool, I mean, last time we were in it I was a little kid watching on TV and our only two other NBA players that were in it then and this year we have two rookies. So, it's a little bit similar in that way but I'm very excited to kind of see what that team is gonna look like and what we can do."
Nikola Jovic is set to compete for Serbia in the tournament.
"I really never had thoughts about skipping," Jovic said.
