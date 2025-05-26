Dwyane Wade Vehemently Defends T-Wolves Star Julius Randle Against Haters
Playoff basketball stands out and resonates with fans more than the regular season because the intensity difference is very noticeable on the biggest stages.
In previous seasons, Julius Randle struggled in the playoffs. Whether it was an inability to be efficient or to remain healthy, his playoff performances with the New York Knicks caused him to need new scenery. On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade praises Randle’s elite play in the postseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“We've got to give love to Julius Randle because Julius Randle was somebody that people liked to (expletive) on,” Wade explained. “They wanted to throw Julius Randle away. They thought that when he went to Minnesota, they threw him away. They thought it was over. He went from the Lakers to the Knicks, and now he’s gone. Now he’s here.”
“And I love the fact he’s getting the chance to shine,” Wade continued. “And it goes back to the empowerment of Ant-Man as a leader of that team, empowering all those guys. You can see the empowerment of everything and everyone around Julius, and it’s allowed Julius just to be him.”
With all the freedom the Timberwolves organization gave him and a very supportive fan base, Randle has put up the best playoff run of his career. Through 13 games, Randle averages 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 51 percent shooting and 37.7 percent from three-point range.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Revitalize Future In Proposed Trade For $197 Million All-Star
Miami Heat’s Next Undrafted Gem Projected To Shock Fans In Year Two