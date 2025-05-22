Inside The Heat

Erik Spoelstra Offered Glowing Jimmy Butler Referral Ahead Of Golden State Trade

Shandel Richardson

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is proof it wasn't all bad blood when Jimmy Butler was traded from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors in February.

While Butler feuded with Pat Riley, it didn't prevent Heat coach Erik Spoelstra from giving a strong endorsement after parting ways. Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently said he spoke with Spoelstra around the time of the trade.

"Erik Spoelstra told me immediately, 'He's going to be great for you.' And I know Spo really well from the last couple of summers and I trust him," Kerr told Tim Kawakami on "The TK Show." "I believed him and he was right. Within a couple of days of his arrival, Jimmy was so easy to speak with."

Like his first season in Miami, Butler did everything right once he joined the Warriors. He helped turn things around before the season ended with a second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference playoffs. The Warriors may have advanced further if guard Steph Curry remained healthy instead of sustaining a hamstring injury early in the series.

Kerr went far as comparing Butler to Andre Iguodala, one of the best team players during his career.

"He reminded me of Andre [Iguodala] with the basketball intellect, but also the interest in the world perspective and the maturity," Kerry said. It was really fun to get to know Jimmy right away and to see the impact he had on our team and our locker room."

Former Heat player enters the coaching ranks

Could Heat finally land Russell Westbrook?

New player enters Heat draft discussion

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here