Erik Spoelstra Offered Glowing Jimmy Butler Referral Ahead Of Golden State Trade
There is proof it wasn't all bad blood when Jimmy Butler was traded from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors in February.
While Butler feuded with Pat Riley, it didn't prevent Heat coach Erik Spoelstra from giving a strong endorsement after parting ways. Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently said he spoke with Spoelstra around the time of the trade.
"Erik Spoelstra told me immediately, 'He's going to be great for you.' And I know Spo really well from the last couple of summers and I trust him," Kerr told Tim Kawakami on "The TK Show." "I believed him and he was right. Within a couple of days of his arrival, Jimmy was so easy to speak with."
Like his first season in Miami, Butler did everything right once he joined the Warriors. He helped turn things around before the season ended with a second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference playoffs. The Warriors may have advanced further if guard Steph Curry remained healthy instead of sustaining a hamstring injury early in the series.
Kerr went far as comparing Butler to Andre Iguodala, one of the best team players during his career.
"He reminded me of Andre [Iguodala] with the basketball intellect, but also the interest in the world perspective and the maturity," Kerry said. It was really fun to get to know Jimmy right away and to see the impact he had on our team and our locker room."
