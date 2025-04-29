ESPN Analyst Claims Miami Heat Blowouts As Worst Moment In Franchise History
After winning three NBA championships and appearing in seven Finals, the Miami Heat experienced two consecutive underwhelming seasons.
Despite the Heat suffering a 10-game losing streak during the regular season, Bobby Marks explains why back-to-back blowouts at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers were arguably more embarrassing to one of the most successful franchises in the league.
“I would say probably the biggest embarrassment, blemish of this proud franchise and organization,” Marks said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I would say it’s probably one of the biggest embarrassments. There have been bad Heat teams when they came in as a franchise as an expansion team. But as far as a proud organization that prides itself, this is probably one of the more low points.”
“I thought what we saw on Saturday was bad,” Marks said. “And then what transpired tonight in Miami, a demolition, uncompetitive two home games. I don’t think I recall a team ever losing this badly in a playoff series in back-to-back games.”
At least last season, when the eventual champion Boston Celtics eliminated the Heat, there was a sense of optimism. They lost in five games despite Jimmy Butler missing the series due to injury.
Now, their future is much more uncertain because Butler is with the Golden State Warriors. Even worse, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo had two consecutive underwhelming postseasons.
NBA ON TNT CREW EXPRESSED DISGUST IN MIAMI HEAT’S LOPSIDED DEFICIT
Through a rollercoaster regular season, the Miami Heat trailing 72-33 at halftime to the Cleveland Cavaliers certainly felt like a fitting end to the season.
During the NBA on TNT halftime show, Charles Barkley claimed the Heat looked as if they had quit amid their 39-point deficit.
“Ernie, I try not to ever use the words quit or choke,” Barkley said. “I very seldom use them. This is quitting at its finest right here. I bet if we went to their house, all their stuff is already packed. Listen, you lost by 38 the last game. You can’t stay in Miami. You lost by 38, and you’re down 40 at halftime.”
Kenny Smith added the Heat looked as if they didn’t have anything significant to play for, which led to their sloppy play.
“I always felt that athletes always have to have something to look into or this happens,” Smith explained. “When it started out with the first three possessions and three turnovers in a row, then all of a sudden, the energy and effort left the team.”
The Heat faced their second consecutive first-round exit at the hands of a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. This is also the second playoff series without Jimmy Butler where the Heat have looked thoroughly outmatched. They have significant decisions to make in the offseason regarding the direction to take for their future.
MIAMI HEAT’S NIKOLA JOVIC MAKES NO EXCUSES AFTER LAPSES IN RETURN
Despite facing a 19-point deficit during several stretches, it is hard to ignore the Miami Heat had an opportunity to steal Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Unfortunately, Nikola Jovic, during his first return to real playing time since his broken hand, had several rough stretches during clutch moments. He shared his thoughts about how his mistakes cost the Heat.
“Yeah, I mean, I got what I wanted, and that’s to close the game in the playoffs,” Jovic explained. “The stuff I did at the end is really unacceptable. I really did cost us the game, and I just got to be better. This is my third year, and I’m not a rookie anymore. I’ve seen what’s the deal and how to get to the playoffs. The stuff I did today is just not good. I’m really grateful the coach got me the opportunity.”
Jovic finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and two assists on 33.3 percent shooting and 12.5 percent from three-point range. It was evident the Heat missed their sixth man off the bench due to his size at 6-foot-10 and versatility as another ball handler on the perimeter. However, shooting 1 of 8 from the perimeter and a significant late turnover were damaging.
