ESPN Analyst Gives Miami Heat Lowly Grade After Disappointing 4-6 Start
The Miami Heat have struggled in the early going. A 4-6 record and another Jimmy Butler injury likely isn’t how the Heat expected to start the new season.
An optimist would suggest it’s too early to panic, especially with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro off to All-Star caliber starts. The more cynical might suggest the Heat begin thinking about next year.
ESPN analyst Bobby Marks apparently falls in the middle. He gave the Heat a C grade on the Nov. 15 episode of NBA Today.
Anyone who took high school math knows there are different ways to feel about a C. It’s technically a passing grade, and a C is often enough in the modern NBA to reach the postseason. Anything is possible once the Play-In Tournament starts.
However, the Heat can do much better than a C. Butler should return soon from his ankle problem. Herro is playing arguably his best ball since entering the NBA.
Besides, the Heat still have plenty of time to earn an A+. All it’ll take is winning their first championship since 2013.
COULD HEAT TRADE BUTLER TO ROCKETS?
Trade speculation surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler won't end until the organization makes a decision at February's trade deadline.
A handful of teams with the potential to compete for a championship would pick up the phone in hopes of landing Butler. He is one of the league's top playoff risers, leading the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances in a short span (2020 and 2023).
One of the teams sure to express interest in acquiring Butler would be the youthful Houston Rockets. Houston arguably has too many talented pieces on their roster, which can often cause issues down the stretch in tight games.
Bleacher Report proposed a trade where the Heat would trade Butler and Duncan Robinson to the Rockets for Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and a top-five protected 2031 first-round pick.
NEW HEAT JERSEYS EARN NEGATIVE REVIEW
Don’t expect the Miami Heat’s latest City Culture jerseys to earn any awards in the looks department anytime soon.
The NBA unveiled every new City Culture jersey Thursday. Miami’s is a “Blood Red” with “Heat Culture” in black text on the front .
Early returns on the new Heat jerseys aren’t exactly positive. CBS Sports ranked all 30 jerseys following their Thursday unveiling. The article ranked the Heat 27th (or fourth-worst).
“Miami could have come up with some really cool options, but this looks like a catchphrase or a bumper sticker slapped onto a red jersey,” the article argued, adding, “[T]his look pales in comparison to other City Edition uniforms.”
FANTASY PLAYERS URGED TO KEEP BUTLER
Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy remains out with a lingering ankle injury.
At least the Heat still have Bam Adebayo and aspiring All-Star guard Tyler Herro. Fantasy basketball players probably aren’t so lucky.
In fact, fantasy players are likely extremely frustrated with Butler’s latest injury. Some may be tempted to drop or trade him in the coming weeks.
ESPN says that’s a bad idea. The site urged players in a Nov. 15 article to hold off on cutting Butler.
“Butler isn’t young, and he isn’t LeBron James, so some statistical decline shouldn’t surprise us, but really, there hasn’t been much,” the article argued. “Be patient. We can debate Butler deserving his top-50 draft day status missing so many games annually, but when he plays, the numbers are there.”
COULD HEAT TRADE BUTLER FOR GIANNIS?
Miami Heat fans have long dreamed of watching former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo team up with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Unfortunately, a potential addition may involve a tough subtraction.
HoopsHype included the Heat in a Nov. 13 article ranking eight potential trade targets for Antetokounmpo. The problem is the Heat lack the type of assets that could convince Milwaukee to deal the Greek Freak.
The article suggested a combination of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro “would likely be” the first names included in any trade because of their salaries. However, it also proposed the Heat may need to add Adebayo or Butler as the headline in any potential trade package.
ADEBAYO ENDORSES HERRO FOR ALL-STAR GAME
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is all too familiar with playing with the NBA’s best come February.
Now, the veteran big man wants to see teammate Tyler Herro receive the same love.
Adebayo, a three-time All-Star selection, emphatically endorsed Herro for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game this week. Herro scored 40 points and made 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 123-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, tying the Heat’s single-game threes record.
“He’s having a hell of a year, man,” Adebayo said. “He deserves that All-Star nod, man.”
