ESPN Analyst Puts Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis Atop Special Category
The Miami Heat have received few negative remarks about taking Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis in the first round of the NBA draft. In fact, many experts are raving about the selection. Some have even called it the steal of the draft.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony said the pick was his favorite of the night.
"Not only did the Heat get the No. 10 player on my big board, they also got a player who fills a roster void and fits their culture and style of play perfectly," Givony said. "Jakucionis (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) has the ballhandling and playmaking ability to offer much-needed shot creation in the backcourt, but he also is big enough to operate off the ball alongside All-Star combo guard Tyler Herro."
Jakucionis was projected as a lottery pick falling to the Heat at No. 20. Givony sees him fitting right in. He gives them another solid shooter and playmaker, which could free things up for center Bam Adebayo and Herro. It could mean the Heat adding another impact player in the first round, joining Jaime Jaquez and Kel-el Ware.
Givony said, "With Davion Mitchell (restricted free agent) coming off a strong playoff showing, the three could certainly play in the same lineup at times, thanks to Jakucionis' size, strength and perimeter shooting prowess -- positional versatility that is ideal for the modern NBA."
