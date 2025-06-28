Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Sounds Off About Kevin Durant Chase
While the majority of the basketball community has heavily criticized the Miami Heat for not bringing in Kevin Durant, there are a few who still believe in their track record.
On the WY Network, Heat legend Dwyane Wade breaks down why passing on Durant is the right decision, considering their timelines don’t match. He also explained why, despite passing on one of the cheapest offers for a 25-point scorer, fans need to trust in the Heat’s decorated history.
“Man, the Heat have been trying to get KD for 10 years,” Wade said. “That’s one of the reasons I ain’t at that (expletive) no more because they went out this summer and were like, we are going to try and get KD. So, do you want him or do you not want him? Right now, they’re just playing a couple of games.”
“They’re not going to turn in their chips until they feel like they got a winner,” Wade continued. “They didn’t want to give up what was offered for KD to come there. The Heat look at age, they look at injury, and they look at a lot of things. As a Heat fan, I have to bite the pillow too and be mad, but also understand they know what they’re doing.”
Durant has only played at least 60 games twice over the past seven seasons, and he will soon turn 37. Had they sacrificed their future for him, they wouldn’t have been able to select arguably the steal of the draft in Kasparas Jakučionis. With a significantly weaker Eastern Conference for the upcoming season, the Heat may still be able to compete while building up their future assets.
