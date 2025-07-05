Heat’s Jakucionis Drawing Comparisons To Doncic And Gilgeous-Alexander
The more Miami Heat fans watch Kasparas Jakucionis’ past highlights, the more they’re buying into the potential.
Jakucionis’ ability to create offense for both himself and his teammates is starting to come to the forefront. With social media resurfacing old highlights of the Lithuania native, fans are becoming even more intrigued.
Earlier this summer, Jakucionis was spotted putting in work at the Guard Whisper Runs. He showcased his three-level scoring ability and unselfish playmaking.
Jakucionis is even starting to draw comparisons to some of the league’s premier young playmakers including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.
Jakucionis was widely considered one of the top pick-and-roll prospects in the draft, a claim supported by the highlight reels. His deceptive ball-handling keeps defenders off balance, allowing him to consistently make the right reads for his team.
He also showed flashes of being able to knock down outside shots at a consistent rate, a question mark for him coming out of Illinois. During his freshman year, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field.
Despite his strong stats, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas noted that Jakucionis struggled against aggressive defenses, leading to a higher turnover rate during the latter part of the season.
"Pressure tended to bother him a little bit, especially toward end of the season," Bilas said during the NBA Draft. "Didn't have some of his better games in last 10 to 14 games. Such a good passer. Only problem he is had 123 turnovers, that was fifth most in Division 1."
Jakucionis will have a prime opportunity to prove he can take care of the ball during this year's Summer League, as the Heat open play against the San Antonio Spurs in the tournament’s first game.
