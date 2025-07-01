ESPN Insider Questions Jonathan Kuminga's Value During Free Agency
The Miami Heat's hopes of landing coveted forward Jonathan Kuminga are now clouded by uncertainty.
The Heat have been linked multiple times as a potential suitor for the Golden State Warriors restricted free agent. However, some NBA insiders believe teams like Miami are starting to question whether the 22-year-old has shown enough in the league to justify a big contract.
ESPN's Marc Spears echoed those concerns, adding the Warriors believe Kuminga could re-sign with the team given the lukewarm market for him.
"Their seems to be optimism in the Warriors camp that he will resign," Spears said on NBA Today. "He will be a restricted free agent and this market's not great for him. As one NBA GM told me is what has he proven to be worth what his agent wants, which is 25 plus million dollars. Who has that money for him? Why does he deserve that?"
Acquiring Kuminga would be a bet on potential upside more than displayed production. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45.6 percent shooting from the field last season.
Over 100 possessions, Kuminga averaged 30.6 points which was second only to Steph Curry’s 37.1 on the Warriors.
However, he still isn’t an efficient three-point shooter, connecting on just 30.5 percent of his attempts.
Reports suggest the Warriors forward could command a deal worth between $25–30 million annually over four years. If an agreement is reached, Miami guard Terry Rozier could be involved in a potential sign-and-trade to Golden State.
But are the Heat truly willing to give up another young piece alongside Rozier to acquire Kuminga based solely on potential?
