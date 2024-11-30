Viral Video Shows 11-Year-Old Tyler Herro Boasting About Basketball Skills
At 24 years old, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is enjoying a career year and is on pace to make his first All-Star Game.
By the sound of things, 11-year-old Herro wouldn’t be surprised at how his older self turned out.
A recently resurfaced video shows a young Herro proclaiming himself the “best player in Wisconsin” while in fifth grade.
“Can’t stop him,” Herro says. “Shoots the lights out. He dribbles like a Rajon Rando.”
The pre-teen Herro certainly didn’t lack confidence.
“30 points, that’s what I do,” Herro says. “I don’t stop. I play all day. I don’t miss. I don’t miss. I just play basketball all day. I’m gonna show you some skills I got.”
Herro has spent the season showing exactly what skills he has at his disposal. He’s averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.
The Heat’s official X account poked fun at the video following the team’s 121-111 victory over the Raptors on Friday night.
In a Nov. 29 interview with NBA TV, Herro attributed his improved shooting to a different shot profile. He said he’s focusing more on layups and three-pointers rather than taking mid-range shots.
Herro averages a career-high 46.5 shooting percentage. His 41.3 shooting percentage from three-point range is also a career-best.
“I feel like younger T was shooting a lot of uncalled for shots, bad shots,” Herro said.
SHOULD HEAT TRADE ROZIER FOR BALL?
The Miami Heat's fanbase is starting to grow tired of guard Terry Rozier's lackluster play.
After landing with the Heat at last year's trade deadline, Rozier appeared well on track for a strong campaign. Instead, the former Charlotte Hornet has only scored 20 or more points once this regular season.
If the Heat decide to listen to their community and cut ties with him, the fanbase has a perfect replacement idea. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the Chicago Bulls are willing to part with former No. 2 pick and unpredictable guard Lonzo Ball.
“No surprise, then, that Bulls executives, according to league sources, have been messaging to rival front offices that they are willing to discuss the majority of their roster in trade talks leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline," Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. "Most notably, sources say, Chicago has expressed a desire to move LaVine, Vučević and Ball."
Do you believe the Heat should make that trade?
HARPER BLAMES RILEY FOR LEBRON JAMES LEAVING
What would have happened had James stayed in Miami? Longtime NBA guard Ron Harper says Pat Riley’s presence is why we never learned the answer.
During a recent appearance on Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller’s podcast, Riley said he believes the Heat could have won five or six championships had James not returned to Cleveland in July 2014. The Heat have not won the NBA Finals since 2013.
Harper, who won five titles with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, blamed James’ departure on Riley.
“Tell them why he left?” Harper wrote on X. “You wasn’t dealing with what comes with him.”
