ESPN Ranks Poor Trade As Miami Heat's Worst Mistake Since 2020
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has struggled since averaging a career high in points with the Charlotte Hornets to a gambling investigation and possibly falling out of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation this season.
ESPN ranked each NBA team's biggest managerial mistake since the beginning of the new decade. Each mistake was divided into five tiers. The Heat's trade for Rozier in Jan. of 2024 was categorized into the "High-Cost, Low Reward" category. Team president Pat Riley does not take a hasty and knee-jerk approach to making trades. Historically, Riley is a conservative trader.
"Over the past 15 years, the only players Miami has acquired while trading a first-round pick are LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler... and Rozier," ESPN said. The former Boston Celtics and Hornets guard averaged just 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his first full season with the Heat. In his last 30 games with the Hornets two seasons ago, he averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.
Regardless of whether or not Rozier makes an impact this season, the Heat will owe the Hornets their first round pick in 2027. For as long as Rozier is on the roster, it's in Miami's best interest to squeeze every ounce of potential out of him.
Rozier was reportedly cleared of any wrongdoing in the federal investigation probe by ESPN's Shams Charania, but a deeper dive into the matter led to more clarity.
Rozier was cleared of any wrongdoing in NBA's private investigation, but there is still an open federal investigation. The ongoing investigation revealed a bettor placed 30 "under" bets on Rozier in a game that saw the guard exit ten minutes into the game with an injury.
