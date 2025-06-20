Ex-Heat Player Reveals Why Miami Is Best Landing Spot For Kevin Durant
Markieff Morris' time with the Miami Heat was brief. He only played 17 games in one season in 2021-22. That's all he needed to realize it was the best environment he's experienced in 14 season. That's enough for him to say it is the best landing spot for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.
Speaking on ESPN's Get Up, Morris said Durant and the Heat are the perfect marriage.
"Playing for Spoelstra and this is not a knock against the other coaches I've played for, but the little bit of games that I played there, it was the best brand of basketball that I have played in my career," Morris said. "I think KD goes there and he's going to be the scorer they need to get over the hump."
The Phoenix Suns hope to complete a deal for Durant soon as possible. It could come early as today. The Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are among the reported finalists.
"Miami never really has the big name guys other than, obviously, 2011 and those years," Morris said. "They still make it work and KD is going to go over there and fit into a culture that has a bunch of guys playing hard. You go over and make the trio of him, Bam [Adebayo] and Tyler [Herro] and I think being in the East is wide open. They can get something done over there."
