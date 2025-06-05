Inside The Heat

Ex-Heat Player Udonis Haslem Gives Strong NBA Finals Advice To Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Udonis Haslem speaks after his jersey was lifted to the rafters during the retirement ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Many have given the Indiana Pacers no chance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. Most analysts are picking the Thunder to win in four games, maybe five. The Pacers are among the biggest underdogs in Finals history.

Former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem thinks he has the best advice for the Pacers: listen to all the criticism.

"Listen to everything everybody has to say," Haslem said on ESPN Thursday afternoon. "I use to tell all my guys, `Please turn on ESPN. Please just listen to it.' They'll tell you everything they say about you. When you hear it, come to the locker room and make sure everybody else heard it."

Haslem said he used the media as fuel during his playing days. He played a key role in the Heat winning three titles during his career. The Thunder are the heavy favorites because they are led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. The trio led the Thunder to a league-best 68 wins. Some felt the Pacers had an easier path to the Finals.

So Haslem wants them to turn the negativity into a positive.

"I used to send out texts to my guys," Haslem said. "I'd record y'all. [ESPN's Kendrick Perkins], you was in all the group texts. I'm letting guys know that this is how they feel about us. It's us against the world."

