Former All-Star Criticizes Jimmy Butler’s Approach to New Contract Demand
In hindsight, the Jimmy Butler-Pat Riley feud arguably stems from one word: durability.
Butler wanted a new contract entering his age-35 season. However, Riley publicly called out the veteran forward’s availability during an end-of-season press conference last spring. Injuries cost Butler 22 games and the first round of the playoffs.
The two sides failed to reach a new deal ahead of the season. Nearly a year later, Butler is winding down a seven-game suspension and remains the subject of trade rumors. He is widely expected to decline his $52 million player option and hit unrestricted free agency this summer.
Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin believes both sides are wrong—and he still doesn’t understand why Butler took a passive-aggressive approach in fighting the Heat.
“He wasn’t getting the extension whether Pat Riley said something or not,” Martin argued on Gil’s Arena. “He wasn’t getting a extension. You gotta be available and prove to me that I should give you more money.
“Before I go to [Heat owner] Micky Arison and tell him, ‘Listen, we need to pay him,’ you gotta be available and play!” Martin continued.
Butler requested a trade Jan. 2, one week after Riley publicly declared the Heat wouldn’t trade the six-time All-Star.
Martin believes Butler should’ve entered the season wanting to focus on basketball and prove Riley wrong.
“You gotta come back and earn it,” Martin said of Butler wanting a new contract. “You’re already on the hook for 52 [million] … Everything you’ve done up to this point includes [making] two Finals, all of that. Now, the last year of [your contract] is 52 [million].
“Now go out and prove to me that I need to give you more after this,” Martin added.
That’s not to say Martin sides with Riley. In fact, Martin is still confused why Riley went on the offensive in attacking Butler last spring.
“Pat Riley didn’t have to say s--t,” Martin said. “All he had to do was let the deadline go by. He ain’t have to say a f------ thing!”
LOWRY REPORTEDLY ‘FATIGUED’ BY BUTLER
Don’t feel bad if the Butler-Heat trade saga has worn you out in recent weeks.
At least one former Heat player might share your opinion.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday that ex-Heat guard Kyle Lowry became frustrated spending two-plus seasons playing with Butler.
“Sources say even Lowry, who remains as close away from the court as anyone to Butler, gradually grew fatigued by his teammate’s headstrong tendencies on the floor,” Fischer wrote.
Fischer said Lowry, now with the 76ers, declined to comment.
ALLEN SIDES WITH RILEY IN BUTLER FEUD
A significant number of former NBA players have sided with Butler during his feud with Heat president Pat Riley.
Longtime Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen feels both are guilty—and he doesn’t want anyone ignoring Butler’s responsibility for the saga getting out of hand.
On a recent episode of Ticket and the Truth, Allen acknowledged he doesn’t like how Butler has handled himself lately.
Allen defended the Heat’s reluctance to extend Butler after injuries cost him 22 games last season.
“For a guy that played 75 percent during the regular season, how [are] you gonna ask for max money when you only wanna play one part of the season?” Allen asked.
“You know what this culture’s about,” Allen continued, adding, “Come win something for me, then we can holla.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.