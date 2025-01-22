Miami Heat Fans Outraged After Latest Jimmy Butler Suspension
The Miami Heat reportedly suspended embattled forward Jimmy Butler on Wednesday evening after missing a team flight.
Heat fans were, shall we say, not too pleased.
A significant portion of the fanbase took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their frustration with Butler, who requested a trade earlier this month. Butler returned from a team-mandated seven-game suspension last Friday and started every game since.
Then came ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania's report the Heat are banishing Butler again.
“Jimmy has been beloved by Miami’s fan base,” @MrEvanRoss posted on X. “In a matter of weeks, he’s squandered all of it by refusing to act like a professional.
“If the Heat can’t get fair value for him, they should sit him for the rest of the year and let him know he won’t be traded if he opts in,” they added.
The Heat announced Jan. 3, the night they suspended Butler, that they’re open to trading the six-time All-Star. That statement came only eight days after Heat president Pat Riley declared the team wouldn’t trade Butler.
“Jimmy has zero respect for Pat Riley and Pat is too stubborn to trade him so Jimmy will walk and Miami will get nothing for him,” @PrideofSpuyten wrote Wednesday.
X user @undercoverNBA argued Butler deserved both suspensions.
“I’m sick of players signing contracts for hundreds of millions of dollars then thinking they can just decimate a franchise and force their way to wherever they want to go,” they posted.
Other notable X user reactions:
@OSUCowCountry: “Just trade the guy and end the drama. If someone misses their flight, they should have to pay for their own ticket, not suspend him.”
@cotton_javon: “At this point Pat Riley is going to sabotage his team by keeping Jimmy Butler. Jimmy isn’t changing his mind. I get he doesn’t want to acquiesce to players having all the power but at some point it becomes more detrimental to keep him trying to stand your ground.”
@IanHest: “I’ve never seen anything like this Jimmy Butler situation. Dude is irrationally selfish.”
@Ryan_DiPentima: “I hope Pat Riley does everything in his power to not trade this a--hole to Phoenix. Ship him somewhere else or send him home for the year. I’d take being petty and ruining his little plans over Middleton/Portis/picks”
Charania reported Tuesday the Heat are having “productive conversations” and moving closer to dealing Butler.
“Jimmy Butler has tripled down on his trade request,” Charania told NBA Today.
“Earlier this month, he did it to [Heat president] Pat Riley’s face,” Charania continued, “and last week, he did it to Micky Arison, the team owner, and the CEO, Nick Arison.”
The Phoenix Suns are widely expected to make a play for Butler. Charania reported Tuesday night the Suns will acquire the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah.
Phoenix can trade those picks immediately. Charania said the Suns will likely receive the Cavaliers’ 2025 first-round pick.
The Suns would likely need to include veteran guard Bradley Beal in any potential Butler deal to make salaries work.
Charania said it’s unclear if a Heat-Suns trade would only feature those two teams or if other teams would get involved.
“Really, everything is a possibility,” Charania said.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
IS NBA AGAINST BUTLER JOINING SUNS?
According to longtime Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro, the NBA is strongly rooting against Butler joining the Suns.
“Spoke with an NBA player tonight who said the league does not want Butler in Phoenix,” Gambadoro reported on X (formerly Twitter) early Wednesday morning.
Gambadoro said a Butler trade makes the Suns an “instant contender,” a point we don’t necessarily disagree with. Butler would join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on a Suns team needing a third superstar to break through in the Western Conference.
Although the 35-year-old Butler brings plenty of mileage and baggage, Gambadoro is focusing on the positives. He called Butler an “alpha male” and “culture setter” who can guard several West standouts, including LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Dončić.
“Posts up, Gets to FT line, will do dirty work KD and Book don’t do, will get 6-7 assists and rebounds per game,” Gambadoro added. “Hi IQ, winner at highest level, can win you a series, big time in playoffs, will be motivated!”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Did Jimmy Butler Just Fire Another Shot at Erik Spoelstra, Heat Management?
NBA Insider Condemns ‘Hard to Deal With’ Jimmy Butler Ahead of Trade Deadline
Miami Heat Fans Still Debating Jimmy Butler’s Legacy
17-Year NBA Vet Backs Dwyane Wade’s Bold Pat Riley Comments
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat’s Kel’el Ware Still Faces Tough Road to Rookie of the Year Despite Hot Streak
Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Celebrates Dwyane Wade’s Birthday With 60-Foot Murals
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.