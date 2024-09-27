Dwyane Wade Reacts To Derrick Rose's Retirement On Social Media
The NBA community was overwhelmed with emotion on Thursday because MVP Derrick Rose announced his retirement.
A plethora of figures in the basketball community spoke out about the news, including Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
"One of the most electrifying players the game has ever seen. Appreciate everything you brought to the game, DRose," Wade posted to X, formerly Twitter.
Wade and Rose had slight overlap in their extensive careers, playing a handful of games together on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. He was most known for his time with the Chicago Bulls, where he led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and became the youngest MVP in league history. A prime Rose and Wade faced off in the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, with the Heat advancing to the NBA Finals in five games.
Injuries unfortunately derailed the majority of Rose's 15-year career.
"Basketball was and always will be my first love," Rose told NBA Insider Chris Haynes. "As a teenager, I had a goal of becoming an NBA player, and I achieved that. This isn’t a goodbye to the game I love; it’s a thank you."
The conversation will soon move to whether Rose earns Hall of Fame recognition or not.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Legend Issues Challenge For Tyler Herro To Step Up
NBA Legend Suggests Miami Heat Are Fed Up With Jimmy Butler
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.