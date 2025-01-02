Longtime NBA Guard Says the Heat ‘Need Jimmy Butler’ Despite Trade Rumors
We have a month and change to see if the Miami Heat will stick to their guts and keep Jimmy Butler, or if the team will trade the All-Star forward.
Former Heat guard Carlos Arroyo knows where he stands.
Speaking on the Jan. 1 episode of The OGs podcast, Arroyo—who spent parts of two seasons in Miami—said he wants to see the Heat “make that step” and compete for an Eastern Conference title. Miami entered play Thursday at 17-14 and holding the East’s sixth seed.
"We need Jimmy," Arroyo told hosts Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem. "We need Jimmy at his best, bro. When Jimmy is at his best, everyone follows.
"It can't be Tyler Herro today and Jimmy another [day]," Arroyo added. "it's gotta be all of them."
Butler returned to the court Wednesday following a five-game absence; he hadn’t played since Dec. 20 because of a stomach bug and subsequent reconditioning. The All-Star forward tallied nine points, four rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes.
Butler remains the topic of trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Heat president Pat Riley declared Dec. 26 the team won’t trade Butler, who hits unrestricted free agency in July.
Arroyo’s belief the Heat need Butler comes at an interesting time. Butler only took five shots in 25 minutes Wednesday night, and his 10.8 shots average are his lowest since 2014, his first year as a starter.
Similarly, Butler is on pace to finish averaging fewer than 20 points for only the second time since 2015.
Whether or not the Heat can reach the postseason without Butler is one conversation. Their championship hopes without the veteran forward are another story, especially if center Bam Adebayo doesn’t regain his previous offensive form.
It’s too early to know for sure if this is Butler’s final run in a Heat uniform. As of now, Arroyo still sounds confident in what the two sides can achieve together.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.