Four-Time NBA All-Star Among Miami Heat Potential Future Free Agent Targets
As we open a series of stories about players the Miami Heat could target in 2026 or 2027 free agency, or perhaps in a trade prior, we start with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
The Heat are familiar with Young, perhaps too familiar.
Not including the play-in or playoffs, in which he's generally been even less efficient, Young has played 23 games against the Heat. And while he has averaged 21.1 points, he has shot just 39.5 percent overall. That's the second-worst Young has shot against any opponent.
So Erik Spoelstra knows how to guard Young. Gabe Vincent, no longer with Miami, did a number on Young in a 2022 playoff series, and others (especially Davion Mitchell) have throttled Young enough for the Heat to eliminate the Hawks in two play-in games since.
Young is an elite passer, and the Heat haven't had one of those in a while, not at the guard position for sure. That's one reason Miami drafted Kasparas Jakucionis, who appears a long way away. Young's ability to stretch the floor, get in the paint and throw excellent lobs would certainly benefit the Heat's bigs, especially Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.
But the defense? That's another story. It's awful. You certainly couldn't pair Young with Tyler Herro in the backcourt. Quick and/or strong guards would penetrate and score at will. And it's hard to see the Heat moving Herro for Young. They'll just get shorter overall.
Plus, the internal Miami Heat word about Young has never been glowing. The Hawks may choose to move on from Young as they are reloading their roster with young talent, and have a better two-way lead guy in Jalen Johnson returning from injury. But it's hard to see the Heat being the team that takes Young from them, either via trade or if he becomes free in 2026.
Chance of Young to Miami: under 5%.
