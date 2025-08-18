Miami Heat's Dru Smith Ahead Of Schedule, Close To Playing 5-on-5
Some were surprised that the Miami Heat traded forward Haywood Highsmith and signed guard Dru Smith for the 14th roster spot, especially with Smith still rehabbing from Achilles' tendon surgery, his second traumatic injury in two seasons.
This may lend some clarity.
The Five on the Floor podcast (part of the Five Reasons Sports Network) has learned that Smith, is far ahead of schedule. He's recently gone through 1-on-1 work, and is soon to be ready for 5-on-5.
If that's the case, then Smith could actually be available to the Heat before Highsmith is available to the Brooklyn Nets, as Highsmith is recovering from knee surgery and isn't expected to return until mid-October.
Smith is a favorite of coach Erik Spoelstra's, and was playing well in increasing action before getting hurt last season. So he figures to get a shot to get into the back end of the rotation, especially with the Heat short on perimeter defenders. The question will be whether he has the lateral quickness immediately to be able to handle the tougher assignments.
If not for Smith's injury last season, the Heat might not have acquired and then re-signed Davion Mitchell, but they did, and now Mitchell is back on a two-year, $24 million contract. So Mitchell is expected to be the first guard off the bench behind Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, as part of a crowded position group. One possibility is Smith playing in three-guard lineups, and guarding up -- taking on wings. He has respectable strength and size.
Smith doesn't have elite athleticism, but certainly no one can question his tenacity. First, a torn ACL. Then a torn Achilles. And yet, he very well may be on the court, in regular season games, many months before anyone really expected.