Future Hall of Famer Predicts ‘Great Years’ for New Heat Forward Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green spent parts of six seasons playing alongside Andrew Wiggins on the Golden State Warriors.
Despite last week’s five-team, nine-player trade that sent Wiggins to Miami, Green is excited to see what his former teammate does in a Heat uniform.
“He’s a champion,” Green said on his podcast. “I think he’ll go to Miami and have great years.
“Don’t be surprised if he’s an All-Star again next year,” Green added.
Green called the trade a “great opportunity” for Wiggins, a 2022 All-Star. Wiggins immediately replaced disgruntled superstar Jimmy Butler in Miami’s starting lineup; Butler joined Green and Stephen Curry on the Warriors.
Unfortunately for the Heat, Wiggins struggled in his first two games. He shot an ugly 7-of-24 in losses to Boston and Oklahoma City.
Boston outscored Miami by 22 with Wiggins on the court in his Heat debut Monday.
Green’s podcast went up hours before the Heat’s disappointing loss Wednesday night. Longtime point guard Baron Davis shared his excitement about the trio of Wiggins, veteran center Bam Adebayo, and first-time All-Star Tyler Herro.
“You put Wiggins right in the mix with Herro, Bam; he’s gonna fit right in,” Davis chimed in.
“Watch out for Miami,” Davis told listeners.
We’ll see if the Heat eventually live up to Davis and Green’s lofty expectations. For now, the struggling Heat are just trying to find their groove; Miami has dropped three of its last four and will enter the All-Star Break under .500.
ADEBAYO FIRES SHOT AT HEAT COACHES
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo knows he and his teammates must improve if they plan on reaching the playoffs.
However, the three-time All-Star feels any changes must extend beyond an undermanned and inconsistent roster.
“It’s not just the players,” Adebayo told reporters Wednesday. “It’s the coaches as well.”
The Heat dropped their third straight game (and fourth in their last five) in a 115-101 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City outscored Miami 32-8 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a lesson, but you know, how many times we gotta keep learning this lesson?” Adebayo asked.
