Heat All-Star Fires Shot at Coaches After Latest Loss
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo knows he and his teammates must improve if they plan on reaching the playoffs.
However, the three-time All-Star feels any changes must extend beyond an undermanned and inconsistent roster.
“It’s not just the players,” Adebayo told reporters Wednesday. “It’s the coaches as well.”
The Heat dropped their third straight game (and fourth in their last five) in a 115-101 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City outscored Miami 32-8 in the fourth quarter.
Miami (25-27) led the Thunder (44-9) 63-52 at halftime. The Heat wasted Adebayo’s impressive 27-point, 15-rebound outing.
“It’s a lesson, but you know, how many times we gotta keep learning this lesson?” Adebayo asked.
Heat fans have regularly criticized coach Erik Spoelstra in recent months. His handling of first-year center Kel’El Ware, who remains among the Rookie of the Year favorites, drew the fanbase’s ire in the season’s first few weeks.
Social media users ripped Spoelstra earlier this week for relying on veteran Terry Rozier. The struggling guard missed Wednesday’s loss with a stomach illness.
To Spoelstra’s credit, he publicly handled the Jimmy Butler saga as best as possible. Miami didn’t crumble amid Butler’s trade requests and various suspensions; Spoelstra deserves credit where credit is due.
Miami and Orlando remain tied for first in the Southwest Division. However, Miami would compete in the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today; division winners aren't guaranteed a postseason berth.
“We got to understand we have to all be on the same page,” Adebayo said.
