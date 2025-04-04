Heat-Bucks Injury Report: Multiple Starters' Playing Status Up In The Air
The Miami Heat listed guard Tyler Herro and forward Haywood Highsmith as 'questionable' for tomorrow's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro is dealing with a thigh contusion while Highsmith is dealing with achilles soreness.
The Milwaukee Bucks (42-34) listed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as sharpshooter AJ Green as 'probable.' Antetokounmpo is dealing with a foot sprain, while Green is dealing with an AC joint sprain.
They also ruled out Bobby Portis, Damian Lillard and Jericho Sims. Portis is out, still serving a suspension. Lillard is dealing with with right calf deep vein thrombosis and Sims is dealing with a right thumb sprain.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Thigh
Haywood Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Foot
AJ Green: Probable - Shoulder
Bobby Portis: Out - Suspension
Damian Lillard: Out - Calf Deep Vein Thrombosis
Jericho Sims: Out - Thumb
How To Watch Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8:00 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: : The Heat and Bucks meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost all three matchups, (103-106 on Nov. 26, 96-125 on Jan. 23 and 113-120 on Feb. 23). The Heat lost two of their three matchups against the Bucks last season. The Heat are 76-56 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 41-23 in home games and 35-23 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Taurean Prince
C Brook Lopez
F Kyle Kuzma
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "We feel fully comfortable in these kind of games. Our guys are enjoying this. They feel fully alive, you know, from the competition. Obviously the locker room is very disappointed right now, but we gave ourself enough opportunities to win. You have to make some plays but this competitive edge, it's getting stronger. There's a collective will that I like seeing out of this group, and we're getting more comfortable with different guys being able to make plays in the fourth quarter."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket